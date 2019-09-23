Latest News Editor's Choice


Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

It's unfortunate and an absurdity of the highest level of  obstinacy that Malema has turned himself to be a paid willing implement of the of  the fallen  and discredited G40 clique whose majority of members are walloping in different countries dreading arrest for various crimes.

Contrary to what Mr Malema says, the wishes of the family are being esteemed by the leadership of the government and President ED is on record of confirming this. It was the family which suggested the idea of a mausoleum and the wish was granted.

 The respect for the wishes of the family is indeed a new development, considering that RGM as a matter of not judging him did not respect the wishes of those families who did not want their relatives interred at the shrine. The following heroes come to mind, Cephas Msipa, Edgar Tekere just to mention just but a few.

This is highly important information that your G40 handlers hid from you. Indeed RGM was our leader of note whom we voted for several terms and the ideology which he nurtured was not his own individual ideology per se but that of the Party which shepherded him to office which is the gigantic ZANU PF.

This party is a product of a long-drawn-out liberation struggle whose accomplishment cannot be credited to an individual's effort but rather the imperturbable collective effort of the slogging sons and daughters of the land some fallen and some still living. President ED and many others are some of these living Cdes who are marshalling the legacy of the liberation struggle forward. The struggle transcends individuals.

We are cognizant of a group of the cabal who iniquitously attempted to skyjack the revolution by exploiting the advanced age of the RGM during his last days in office which led to the party structures to expel such characters.  

Surprisingly it is the same characters that you are dining and wining with who are misinforming you so that they gain political capital. It was during the last days of RGM rule that the party followed due procedures by instituting the process of his recall in order to reinstate the legacy of the liberation struggle which was under threat. This is not tormenting as you allege, but putting the party's legacy on track   and righting the wrongs.

Even after his resignation the ED led Government ensured that the former President is well looked after. His security was intact, and medical bills were paid by the state (refer to statements by his children). Even his extended relatives were taken care of (refer to Grace's mother assistance). During your days in the ANC and your new arrivarist party EFF you recalled Zuma and none said that it was excruciating since you were bringing normalcy. If it was a necessary thing to be done then your assertions which paint a gory picture of torment    are uncalled for at a time when we are supposed  to building  the nation.

Tendai Chirau
National Secretary for Administration ZANU (PF) Youth League.



