'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

"Amid Zimbabwe's deteriorating political situation and worsening economic rot, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has held a meeting with former Nigerian Olusegun Obasanjo - in a bid to trigger dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa," Bulawayo 24 reported.

The dialogue Chamisa is seeking with Mnangagwa will lead to the power sharing arrangement, a National Transition Authority (NTA), in which Chamisa and a few other MDC leaders will hold cabinet positions. What he has failed to say is how this NTA will stop the economic rot and end the political mess resulting from last year's rigged elections.

The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is the country's pariah state tag! There is no deny that Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs.
Ever since the November 2017 military coup that ousted the late dictator Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa has tried to convinced the world Zimbabwe was no longer a pariah state.

No one was fooled by his empty promises. Zimbabwe is still a pariah state and by blatantly rigging last year's elections, Mnangagwa settled the matter beyond any doubt.

"The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner," stated the EU Zimbabwe Election Observer Mission final report.

"The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability. Finally, the restrictions on political freedoms, the excessive use of force by security forces and abuses of human rights in the post-election period undermined the corresponding positive aspects during the pre-election campaign.

"As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."

ZEC even failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll for Pete's sake!

So, if the 2018 elections "failed to meet international standards" there can only be one conclusion: THE 2018 ELECTIONS WERE NULL AND VOID.

A null and void election cannot produce a legitimate result and therefore the Mnangagwa regime is illegitimate, a pariah regime.

The claim by Nelson Chamisa that the dialogue leading to the NTA will, somehow, grant legitimacy to this Mnangagwa regime is a fallacy! The addition of, however many MDC leaders, to the illegitimate Zanu-PF government will dilute but not change the essential quality of being illegitimate.

This Zanu-PF regime is essential a glass half milk and half sewage. Even if the proposed NTA was to add a drum of milk to the half a glass of sewage; the end result is a drum of sewage especially when this is cholera contaminated sewage!

Worst of all, an NTA with Zanu-PF in whatever role will never implement any meaningful democratic reforms to ensure next elections were free, fair and credible. The 2008 to 2013 GNU failed to implement even one reform and it is rich to expect the NTA to do any better given it is, at best, a watered down version of the 2008 GNU.

Zimbabwe is in this serious economic and political mess because the country has been stuck for the last 39 years and counting with a corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and tyrannical Zanu-PF dictatorship. Zimbabwe is a pariah state and the only cure of that is for the illegitimate Zanu-PF regime regime to step down and give the nation the political space and time to implement the democratic reforms to restore legitimacy and rule of law.

The worst thing that can happen to Zimbabwe right now is to allow this illegitimate Zanu-PF regime to remain in office under this NTA cover until 2023 so that it can rig that year's election and extend its illegitimate tyrannical rule for yet another five more years! If we cannot assure the people of Zimbabwe of ending the pariah state before 2023 let us at least assure them that the 2023 elections will be free, fair and credible.

2018 elections were null and void, Zanu-PF is illegitimate and the NTA will not change that. To guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2023, Zanu-PF must step down before those elections -that is not too much to ask!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
