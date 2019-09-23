'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

Opinion / Columnist

"This is a regime which is increasingly paranoid and unhinged. It has dug itself into a deep hole. In seeking to exculpate itself from the crimes against humanity it is alleged to have committed in recent months, which systematic disappearances by the State are, it has spun a propaganda yarn which is increasingly untenable and deeply embarrassing to Mr Mnangagwa who will have to face the international media in New York if this goes horribly awry with South African doctors levelling serious allegations against his government," wrote Senator David Coltart in Zimeye."What is worrying however is the report this evening that Dr Magombeyi may have been poisoned and that he needs urgent medical attention for this. Equally troubling is the report that critical evidence of what may have been injected into his system may be lost if there is any further delay. So both medically and forensically it is critically important that he be allowed to travel to South Africa."There is no doubt that Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF regime are criminals and the regime was behind the abduction and torture of Dr Peter Magombeyi.What most people would find frustrating in this Magombeyi and many, many other tragic stories is that they could have been prevented if Coltart and his MDC friends had implemented the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. MDC leaders had their best chances to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU and the wasted them.Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies rigged last year's elections as the EU and all the other democratic observers readily agreed. The regime should have been put under immediate pressure to step down because it is illegitimate. Sadly the sting of the pressure was taken out by the participation of the MDC in the elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the elections and that participating would give the process some credibility, as Coltart readily admitted in his book."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," explained Senator Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."It is none other than Senator Coltart and his his MDC friends' doing that Mnangagwa and his illegitimate regime are still in office today!We cannot deny that in the last 39 years, we have had many golden opportunities to end the Zanu PF dictatorship and we have wasted them all. What is more, we waste the chances and continue as if nothing has happened! No sign of remorse or regret and a concerted effort to make the most of the next opportunity!Indeed, it is none other than Coltart and his MDC friends who are undermining the international community to pressure Zanu PF to embrace meaningful democratic changes. By imposing sanctions, refusing to do business with this Zanu PF regime, speaking out against the regime's tyrannical rule, etc. the international community is piling up the pressure on regime to implement democratic change. MDC have the sanctions lifted and the regime accepted into the family of nation if Mnangagwa appointed a few MDC leaders ministers; that is all they care about!"Mr Mnangagwa himself must be left in no doubt about the severe consequences of this barbaric conduct demonstrated by his government today. In short the international community must speak out to compel the Mnangagwa regime to allow Dr Magombeyi to seek urgent medical treatment in South Africa."How naive!Zanu PF rigged last year's elections, the party has no democratic mandate to govern and is per se illegitimate and beyond the pale. The only way forward is for the regime to step down to allow the appointment of an interim administration to implement the democratic reforms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections. The people blocking this are none other than you, Senator Coltart and your MDC friends with your foolish proposal for a power sharing arrangement with the illegitimate Zanu PF regime!We cannot keep asking the international community to help end the Zanu PF dictatorship when we keep wasting the chances to dismantle the dictatorship and, worse still, are the ones keeping the regime in power because of our incompetency and greed!