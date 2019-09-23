Latest News Editor's Choice


Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago
The United States of America Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Brian Nichols on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Zanu-PF secretary for information and publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo.

Mr Nichols said during the meeting the party leadership raised concerns on the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Washington.  He said the Government of Zimbabwe has its concerns about the US policy on sanctions and Zidera.  

Mr Nichols said during the meeting they also talked about the importance of continued economic and political reforms and the fight against corruption.  

We hope the engagements which Mr Nichols is having with the ruling party Zanu-PF, Government and Parliament are meant to assist him to have a deeper understanding of the impact of US policies on the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.  

In May this year, Mr Nichols was among diplomats from several Western countries that paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda. The others were from EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.

The diplomats expressed satisfaction with the scope of the ongoing economic and political reforms.

Mr Nichols who spoke on behalf of the diplomats said the reforms were important in the country's quest for development. Mr Nichols said the diplomats were impressed by the legislative reforms that are ongoing in Parliament.  He said some of the reforms have been passed, others were being debated while some were at various formulation stages.

"These reforms are very important for Zimbabwe as it develops, as it improves its democracy and as it moves forward with economic engagement," said Nichols.  

He said Advocate Mudenda laid out the advances made in the electoral reform process and ongoing debate on engagement as well as the consultation process.

The European Union (EU) has also acknowledged that Zimbabwe has made some progress towards the attainment of political and economic reforms.  

Mr Nichols, we want to believe, now appreciates that the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are affecting  ordinary Zimbabweans and should therefore join the lobby for the lifting of these sanctions.

The US has been arguing that the sanctions are targeted to a few individuals and companies but after the engagements, Mr Nichols' position should have changed and as the US government's representative in Zimbabwe we expect him to articulate better the negative impact of the sanctions to his principals.  

Sadc, the African Union (AU) and other progressive forces have repeatedly called for the unconditional lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.  

The Zimbabwe sanctions issue is expected to dominate the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) underway in New York, US.

Source - chroncle
