Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimdollar rout fuels volatility

27 Sep 2019 at 09:58hrs | Views
WHEN government, in a surprise move in June, abruptly abolished the multi-currency system, which saved the country from the ravages of hyperinflation from 2009, we warned the move would only temporarily stabilise the exchange rate.

Bringing back the Zimbabwe dollar was never an antidote, but a stop-gap remedy which dealt with symptoms rather than the causes of the disease.
It was also evident the use of the United States dollar as a unit of account, medium of exchange and store of value in Zimbabwe was unlikely to come to an end due to the return of the local quasi-currency as legal tender.

We didn't have to wait for too long to watch the whole plan unravel. It has taken only 87 days for the local currency - in the form of RTGS dollars, bond notes and mobile money transfers - to start being routed in the market. The exchange rate has been dramatically shifting in recent weeks, with the Zimdollar losing value at a chilling pace.

If you thought Argentina's currency crisis was bad, spare a thought for Zimbabwe. While the interbank market rate yesterday was US$1:ZW$14, the parallel market stood at US$1:ZW20 or more.

The Zimdollar collapse makes Argentina's currency crisis, where the government imposed capital controls to stem the peso's 26% decline last month, seem relatively minor.

Since last year, Argentina's monetary crisis has been deteriorating amid a severe depreciation of the peso, caused by high inflation, an appreciation of the US dollar in the local markets, and other domestic and international factors.

Government has tried in vain to stifle money supply and use high interest rates to defend the Zimdollar. The local currency has been hit by poor economic growth, inflation, current account deficit and lack of confidence.

Although a currency's value should be determined by the underlying economy, huge exchange rate movements can influence the overall economic fortunes. Exchange rates fluctuate depending on several factors, including a nation's economic activity and growth prospects, interest rates, and geopolitical risk. When currencies gyrate wildly, they can trigger economic uncertainty and instability, affecting capital flows and international trade.

The Zimdollar tumble has had serious implications on inflation and prices, as well as disposable incomes, purchasing power, aggregate demand and production. Inflation has been ravaging the economy in recent months.

Government's currency strategy was motivated by expedient political and economic considerations. Put differently, the local currency was hastily re-introduced to halt re-dollarisation and attendant problems; one of them being the likely failure by government to pay its workers, including the security forces. So, basically, this was an emergency political and economic intervention rather than a credible process.

Even if Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has insisted the Zimdollar's return was influenced by the need for the country to have its own currency - and hence monetary sovereignty - to facilitate development, it is indisputable economic fundamentals were skewed when the decision was made.

Critical conditions needed for such a policy move to work include low and stable inflation; low long-term interest rates; low national debt relative to GDP; exchange rate stability; and low deficits. Reserves and confidence are also important. However, the situation on the ground was the opposite.

Inflation, spiralling to stratospheric levels, is hammering the local currency. Higher inflation makes exports less competitive and reduces demand for currency. This causes currency depreciation.

When it hit 175,6%, the minister panicked and banned annualised inflation figures under the guise of rebasing the pricing index. Inflation is currently above 200%. Independent economists say it will close the year at 500%, putting Zimbabwe firmly on the Venezuelan path yet gain.

Zimbabwe faces deep macro-economic imbalances. After de facto dollarisation in 2009 and exchange rate stabilisation to break a period of hyperinflation, the Zimdollar returned unexpectedly.

But without coherent policies and structural reforms, this measure alone has proved to be woefully inadequate.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days