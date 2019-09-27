Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Pandemonium as ZUPCO arrives in Kadoma

by Jerà
27 Sep 2019 at 20:21hrs | Views
Zupco pic credit: Tafadzwa George Goliati
Business came to a brief halt yesterday as flea market and vegetable vendors rushed from their stalls to cheer the arrival of two ZUPCO buses in Kadoma's central business district.

ZUPCO fares – better than Caps United victory


What's better than Caps United victory? Zupco fares of course!

The first to spot the arrival of the buses was Tembo Chingaona who pointed and whistled. Tembo, who is often attired in the green colours of his favourite soccer team, Caps United, abandoned his vegetable stall to whistle as though Makepekepe had won the Premier League trophy.
"Iro Zupco! Iro Zupco!"

The first to spot the arrival of the buses was Tembo Chingaona who pointed and whistled. Tembo, who is often attired in the green colours of his favourite soccer team, Caps United, abandoned his vegetable stall to whistle as though Makepekepe had won the Premier League trophy.
"Iro Zupco! Iro Zupco!"

When asked to explain the excitement over the buses, he replied:

"ZUPCO is 50 cents per trip! The minibuses and mshikashika taxis charge $2 for a trip to Rimuka (2km out of town) and $3 to Ngezi. Rio Tinto Mine is $4. I travel to town and back to Rimuka daily, so you can imagine the cost per month"

Asked how the taxi operators would respond to the new competition, the vendors had no remorse.

"Vachakuvara vemaVitz!"

Proprietors of small passenger vehicles known as Mshikashika favour the Honda Fit and Toyota Vitz models who small size make them maneuverable and economical on fuel. The Mshikashika drivers are notorious for ranking at busy intersections where they block the flow of traffic. Council police who only have one tow truck fail to cope with the sheer number of Mshikashika vehicles.
We don't eat Zupco buses!

However, to the west of Kadoma CBD, in Rimuka township, the residents were less impressed.

"Hatidye ZUPCO. Ngavadzikise maPrice mumaShop!" said those interviewed.

(We don't eat ZUPCO buses. The government must bring down the price of basics in supermarkets". Rimuka, the largest township in Kadoma was the centre of violence during the protests against high costs of living in January. One person was reportedly shot dead by security forces and several others teargassed and beaten.
Is ZUPCO sustainable?

The Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators, which sets the trend in bus fares countrywide, states that, in order to break even, the lowest fare should be US$1. But ZUPCO buses are managing Z$0,50 which is the equivalent of US$0,04 (four cents).

Whether ZUPCO's fares are sustainable, in the long run, remains to be seen

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ilizwi263
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 995 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days