'Put 'new dispensation' into action now' UN commanded - and all lived happily ever after, want to puke

Opinion / Columnist

"A UN human rights expert has called on Zimbabwe to embrace and safeguard democracy, saying that the country’s change in leadership provided an opportunity to promote political tolerance, accountability and bring an end to impunity for human rights violations," reported Spotlight Zimbabwe."Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, concluded a 10-day official visit to Zimbabwe on Friday, the first such mission to the country by an independent expert appointed by the Human Rights Council. He went to Zimbabwe at the invitation of the Government."The change in leadership in Zimbabwe two years ago and its promised 'new dispensation’ – which reaffirms the aspiration to bring the country forward in terms of democratic processes, civic space and the realisation of human rights for all – must be put into action now," Voule said in a statement.The sheer naivety of some of these individuals makes me puke! How can anyone be so shallow, thick and slow!!!!!Does UN Special Rapporteur Voule, really believe that Mnangagwa and his new dispensation had not kept their promises to end corruption; hold free, fair and credible elections; etc.; etc. these last two years because they were waiting for UN instructions when to start doing so?Mnangagwa and all his fellow November 2017 coup gangsters have been key players in the Zanu PF dictatorship dating back to the early days of the party. Mnangagwa was Mugabe’s most trusted henchman and it was none other than Mnangagwa who staged the 2008 quasi-coup that blatantly cooked up the election result to stop Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends being declared the winner of the March vote. Mnangagwa and his ruthless gangsters implemented the wanton violence that forced Tsvangirai to withdraw from the run-off.The November 2017 coup was about wrestling absolute power from Mugabe, who was about to his wife and her G40 faction, back to Mnangagwa and company. "Operation Restore Legacy" the putsch thugs called the coup; up to then, the thugs had shared absolute power with Mugabe and the coup had restored power back in their hands again.Mnangagwa and company promised to end corruption, hold free elections, etc., etc. because they knew these are the things the people of Zimbabwe wanted to hear and the country needed to get out of the economic and political mess Zanu PF had landed the nation. It was clear as day they had no intention of honouring these promises and give up the wealth corruption brought and risk losing absolute power through free and fair elections.It is naive that anyone would still be wittering about "new dispensation" with all the mountain of evidence that this was just a Zanu PF gimmick.Zanu PF blatantly rigged last year’s elections and the party has been using all manner of dirty tricks and tyrannical violence including beatings, rape, abduction and even cold blooded murder to subdue the populous and retain its iron grip on power.Zimbabwe is stuck in this economic and political mess because the country is stuck with a corrupt, incompetent Zanu PF dictatorship that has completely corrupted and captured all state institutions including the corrupt and incompetent oppositions party. State institutions like ZEC and the Police are Zanu PF departments in all but name and rig elections to secure a Zanu PF land slide victory.The opposition have participated in these flawed and illegal elections even when ZEC has failed produce something as basic as verified voters’ roll. Their participation has given the process the minim of credibility - after all why would so many candidates (23 in the presidential race alone) contest elections they know will be rigged. Zanu PF has allowed the opposition to win a few gravy train seats and a share of the Political Party Finance (Act) annual payout - bait the opposition have found irresistible.To get out of this economic and political mess the people of Zimbabwe need to break Zanu PF’s strangle hold on power by forcing the regime to step down so the nation can finally implement the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections.Zanu PF blatantly rigged last year’s elections, the regime has no democratic mandate to govern and should be forced to step down. What the people want from the UN and the international community is a commitment to pressure this illegitimate regime to step down.It is disappointing to note that the UN has, these last 39 years, has earned a reputation of fighting in Zanu PF’s corner even when there was clear cut evidence of the regime riding roughshod over the people.Zimbabwe is in a serious mess and stands on the very edge of the precipice, the nation’s very survival is at stake here. The people of Zimbabwe expected a firm and decisive statement from the UN underlining the seriousness and urgency of the situation."Zanu PF’s 'new dispensation’ human rights must be put into action now!" There is no new dispensation, just as there were no free, fair and credible elections last year. This Zanu PF regime is illegitimate and must step down. If the UN is not going to help Zimbabwe get out of this economic and political mess then please space us the patronising and foolish insults!