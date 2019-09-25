Zifa hail Platinum, Triangle

Opinion / Columnist

THE Zimbabwe Foootball Association would like to congratulate Zimbabwe's representatives in the CAF Total inter-club competitions FC Platinum and Triangle FC for their splendid performances in the African Safari.FC Platinum triumphed over UD Songo of Mozambique 5-2 on aggregate to qualify for the group stages of Africa's most prestigious club competition, the Total Champions League for the second season in a row.Evidently, the Zimbabwean champions picked valuable lessons in their last group appearance and have put all their hands on the deck to qualify again and hopefully do even better this time.Triangle FC also emerged victorious after beating Azam FC of Tanzania on a 2-0 aggregate to qualify for the play-off round of the Total Confederation Cup.This is Triangle's debut in Africa and the Association is delighted with such performances, especially noting that most of their players have not played on the continent before.The two Premier Soccer League clubs have done us proud and this is abundant evidence of the great strides the Association has taken in developing, supporting and growing football in the country from grassroots to the top flight league.That the pair has managed to ride over all obstacles, home and away, shows the strength of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and its endeavours to continuously have its clubs dance with the top giants of African football.The Association would like to wish both teams the best of luck as they embark on the next important stages of the CAF inter club competitions.ZIFA reiterates that it will continue to render all the necessary support to our clubs to ensure sustained success in Africa.Felton Kamambo is the ZIFA president