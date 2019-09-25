Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

7 hrs ago | Views
Damning comments on the situation in Zimbabwe by the UN and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expose Mnangagwa's government as incompetent, deceitful and corrupt.

A bad week for Zimbabwe began with a total cut off of water in Harare and concluded with the tortured doctors' leader Dr Peter Magombeyi having to fight to be allowed to leave for medical attention in South Africa.

UN Special Rapporteur Clement Voule said after a ten-day fact finding mission to Zimbabwe: 'the repression of protestors, the attempt to ban protests, the excessive use of force and the restrictive application of legislation regulating the rights of freedom of peaceful assembly and association gravely overshadow efforts to democratically transform Zimbabwe.'

The UN envoy spoke of fear, frustration and anxiety among a large number of Zimbabweans and said hopes were fading of an improvement in living conditions, with the economic environment deteriorating.

For its part, the IMF said inflation in Zimbabwe was now the highest in the world. It put it at about 300%, although the American economist Steve Hanke, who closely watches Zimbabwe, believes it to be much higher.

An indication of the corruption now endemic in Zimbabwe is the suspension of 36 officials of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority who can't explain why they are so rich. Zimra boss Faith Mazani said: 'We found out quite a number of cases where our officers are building houses, going on holidays and buying cars beyond their expected lifestyles'.

Zimra is seeking to forfeit property acquired by its former accounting officer Tapuwa Evans Chidemo including two mansions in Glen Lorne, Harare, a flat in Harare city centre and a Mercedes.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

4 hrs ago | 1698 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4712 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

7 hrs ago | 4552 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

What Mugabe feared most

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

8 hrs ago | 1761 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

8 hrs ago | 5955 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

9 hrs ago | 871 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

9 hrs ago | 4835 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

10 hrs ago | 7547 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 663 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 5857 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

15 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

15 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

15 hrs ago | 5448 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

15 hrs ago | 6090 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

16 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

16 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

16 hrs ago | 5157 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

16 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

16 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

16 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

16 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

16 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

16 hrs ago | 761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days