Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Pay-For-Your-House Scheme, the crying can never stop

1 min ago | Views
What is government policy with regards to those who lost money in the ill fated Pay-For-Your-House scheme of the early nineties?

The scheme was a government project that was meant to provide affordable high rise flats to those who joined and contributed towards the fund for the noble cause.

Construction of the said flats started in Tafara, Mufakose, DZ, Prospect, Highfield and other towns and cities at an encouraging pace. After a few structures had been completed work slowed down, contractors abandoned their work stations and removed equipment. Sighs of disbelief filtered among contributors who were prejudiced big time with no flat and no refund.

All efforts to get explanation from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing have yielded nothing. Follow up phone calls and visits have failed to attract any interest or attention, it has been promises and more promises for years now with nothing coming up.

A number of contributors have since passed on with no roof over their heads, stress 'culling' and cutting them down one after another. Some people who never contributed a dime towards the project are alleged to have benefitted, names thrown to the front of the queue they were never part of.

For seven years I contributed religiously towards the scheme but to date no flat and no refund, the 'crying' can never stop. Who emptied the scheme coffers and prejudiced the contributing members in the process?

Why is everyone quiet? Are those affected too ill to speak or have thrown hands up in despair, now hoping against hope? I appeal to the New Dispensation to do something about the demised scheme.

Thomas Murisa. Harare.

Source - Thomas Murisa.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

30 secs ago | 0 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

18 mins ago | 5 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

42 mins ago | 30 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

48 mins ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 4334 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

5 hrs ago | 735 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

6 hrs ago | 4412 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

What Mugabe feared most

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

7 hrs ago | 1683 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

7 hrs ago | 5705 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

8 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

8 hrs ago | 4683 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

9 hrs ago | 7413 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

11 hrs ago | 659 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

11 hrs ago | 883 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

12 hrs ago | 5790 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

13 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

13 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

13 hrs ago | 5430 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6017 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

15 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

15 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

15 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

15 hrs ago | 5135 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

15 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

15 hrs ago | 3296 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

15 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

15 hrs ago | 3115 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

15 hrs ago | 860 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

15 hrs ago | 420 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

15 hrs ago | 755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days