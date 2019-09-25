Pay-For-Your-House Scheme, the crying can never stop

Opinion / Columnist

What is government policy with regards to those who lost money in the ill fated Pay-For-Your-House scheme of the early nineties?The scheme was a government project that was meant to provide affordable high rise flats to those who joined and contributed towards the fund for the noble cause.Construction of the said flats started in Tafara, Mufakose, DZ, Prospect, Highfield and other towns and cities at an encouraging pace. After a few structures had been completed work slowed down, contractors abandoned their work stations and removed equipment. Sighs of disbelief filtered among contributors who were prejudiced big time with no flat and no refund.All efforts to get explanation from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing have yielded nothing. Follow up phone calls and visits have failed to attract any interest or attention, it has been promises and more promises for years now with nothing coming up.A number of contributors have since passed on with no roof over their heads, stress 'culling' and cutting them down one after another. Some people who never contributed a dime towards the project are alleged to have benefitted, names thrown to the front of the queue they were never part of.For seven years I contributed religiously towards the scheme but to date no flat and no refund, the 'crying' can never stop. Who emptied the scheme coffers and prejudiced the contributing members in the process?Why is everyone quiet? Are those affected too ill to speak or have thrown hands up in despair, now hoping against hope? I appeal to the New Dispensation to do something about the demised scheme.Thomas Murisa. Harare.