'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

Opinion / Columnist

The shameless arrogance, hypocrisy and indifference of President Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF ruling elite is breath taking."President Emmerson Mnangagwa will honour his promise and transfer the ownership of the Blue Roof Mansion to the Mugabe family, the Ministry of information has said in a statement," reported Bulawayo24."This is despite earlier statements by Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu that the Blue Roof Mansion will be turned into a museum.""Both Zanu-PF and Government are led by one Principal, President Emmerson Mnangagwa. His position regarding properties which are due to be transferred to the family of the late Cde RG Mugabe is that he will honour the commitments he made. Those properties will be transferred as planned," said the Ministry.Did President Mnangagwa not promise "zero tolerance on corruption" when he took over from Robert Mugabe following the November 2017 military coup? The picture of the grandeur and opulence Blue Roof juxtaposed with the grass thatched mud hovel where millions of Zimbabwe live in this day and age speaks volumes of the insatiable greed of the Zanu PF ruling elite.There is no other rational explanation of the source of the funds to build the Blue Roof other than corruption, especial when the mansion was built and paid for at the time when the Zimbabwe economy in a nose-dive decline due to gross mismanagement and rampant corruption. Zero tolerance to corruption, in my books means not only stopping the corruption but recovering the looted wealth and giving it back to its the rightful owners - the mud hut dwelling povo.In 2016 Mugabe admitted the nation was being "swindled out of US$15 billion in diamond revenue". He never arrested one swindler and never recovered one dollar's worth of the loot.We know hive of diamond mining activity in Marange and Chiadzwa has continued 24/7 to this day and so too has the looting. In 2017 the then Minister of Finance, Patrick Chinamasa, told parliament government was still receiving 1/6 of the expected revenue from diamond mining.It is nearly two years since the November 2017 coup and President Mnangagwa too has yet to arrest one diamond swindler and/or recover one dollar's worth of the looted diamonds.We are told Mnangagwa promised to hand over the title deeds of the Blue Roof mansion to the late dictator's family and he is going to do so as a matter of "honour"! He also promised to the impoverished masses now living is abject poverty to alleviate their suffering by end this scourge of corruption and has no shame in letting the and the nation down.Indeed, Mnangagwa also promised the people of Zimbabwe free, fair and credible elections after 38 years of rigged elections. He want on to blatantly rig the elections, the regime failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll. And; to rub hot chilli in the eyes of the short-changed Zimbabweans; he insists to this day that the elections were free, fair and credible.Last year Mnangagwa hired a private jet to fly Grace Mugabe from the Far East at great expense to the nation at a time when government had no money to deal with the cholera outbreak. Her comfort was considered of far greater importance than the lives of thousands of ordinary Zimbabwean!Honour! There is no honour in Zanu PF ruling elite riding roughshod over povo, denying them their freedoms and rights including the right to a free vote and even the right to life. Zanu PF ruling elite rob the masses blind to build their palatial Blue Roof mansions and pay for the extravagant lifestyle.If there is justice in this world, then the corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs must be held to account for their heinous crimes against the people and the looted wealth recovered and returned to the nation. The Blue Roof mansion belongs to the nation, not to Zanu PF or the Mugabe family, and the people will decide what to do with it.