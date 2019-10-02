'ED Mnangagwa must learn to listen' - forget him, he is beyond the pale and so is Chamisa

Opinion / Columnist

"ED Mnangagwa, You must learn to listen first so that you are listened to," wrote Luke Tamborinyoka MDC party deputy spokesperson."Listen to the suffering cries of those abductees, the 2,6 million who voted @nelsonchamisa, those whose rights you proscribe and those you killed in August 2018 and January 2019. Maybe, just maybe, we may then decide to listen to you ."Well that is pretty good advice you are giving ED but the national consensus is that ED and his Zanu PF cronies are corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs set in their way. They do not care about the suffering masses and will continue to ride roughshod over the people's freedoms and rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.Mnangagwa and company are corrupt, vote rigging and murderous tyrants who are beyond listening to advice, they are beyond the pale. The people of Zimbabwe accepted that reality, moved on and devised a new tactic - implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging election.For the last 20 years Zimbabweans have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders into power on the understanding they will implement democratic reforms the nation has been dying for. MDC leaders have been in power and even in government during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, whose primary task was to implement the reforms, but alas, MDC leaders have failed to get even one reform implemented. Not one!MDC leaders have been warned repeatedly against the folly of participating in elections with no reforms in place but they would not listen. Zanu PF blatantly rigged last year's elections."The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," stated the damning EU Election Mission final report. "As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."And yet even now with the benefit of hindsight and the documented evidence proving the election process was flawed and illegal you still continue to make the outrageous claim that Chamisa received 2.6 million votes. MDC has failed to produce the verified voters' roll, all the V11 forms (summary of the vote cast in each polling station, etc.MDC has been told repeatedly that since the 2.6 million votes for Chamisa, together with all the other result declared by ZEC, will be discarded because it cannot be adequately traced and verified. Last year's election process was flawed and illegal, it failed to meet accepted standards for free, fair and credible elections and therefore was null and void.In other words last year's election failed to produce a legitimate government because there cannot be a legitimate result if the process was flawed and illegal. Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies are per se illegitimate.The international community's, at least all those with an democratic credentials worth a spit, unanimous position was that the 2018 elections were flawed and therefore this Zanu PF regime is illegitimate. The pressure on the regime to step down would have been overwhelming was it not for MDC and the rest of the Zimbabwe opposition camp's betrayal.By participating in last year's elections in total disregard of the evidence Zanu PF was rigging the elections; ZEC failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll for Pete's sake; the opposition gave the flawed process some credibility. And, what is worse, they knew this."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," admitted Senator David Coltart in his book."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess because the country has had the great misfortune of being governed these last 39 years by a corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous regime. To get out of the mess we must stop Zanu PF rigging elections.To stop Zanu PF rigging elections we need to implement the democratic reforms, a task that MDC should have carried out by now if they had not sold-out. We can still get the reforms implemented if MDC finally accepted the election was flawed and thus this Zanu PF regime is illegitimate. Chamisa is hold on to the nonsensical claim that he won last year's elections for no other reason than as a bargaining tool to force Mnangagwa to appoint him into cabinet position.Forget ED Mnangagwa, Tamborinyoka, you should advise your own boss, Nelson Chamisa, to learn to listen. The people of Zimbabwe are desperate for meaningful political change and it is none other than MDC leaders who are frustrating all attempts to implement the democratic reforms.