Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

POSA now history

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), which has been signed by President Mnangagwa into law, is expected to open up democratic space by entrenching the right to demonstrate and present petitions, among other far-reaching freedoms that Government is determined to promote.

The Companies and Other Business Entities Act was also assented to by the President last week.

MOPA replaces the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), which the President previously described as symbol of the old Zimbabwe.

In a bid to entrench democratic values and freedoms in line with Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle income economy, President Mnangagwa's leadership has implemented a raft of reforms designed to transform the political and economic environment.

The Head of State and Government told people who attended the anti-sanctions rally in Mahusekwa yesterday of the new milestone.

"We now have a new law. We have removed POSA and it has been replaced by what we call MOPA. I signed MOPA into law just last week," the President said.

In addition to granting the right to protest, the new law also regularises the way the military is deployed to assist the police in maintaining law and order.

Experts believe the signing of MOPA by the President is a key milestone in the opening up of robust re-engagement with countries that viewed the law as somewhat draconian and out of sync with the opening up of democratic space in the New Dispensation.

Besides opening and deepening diplomatic engagement, the experts say MOPA will be in sync with provisions contained in the new Constitution that include the elargment of civil liberties to citizens.

On the Companies and Other Business Entities Act, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabiza said new Companies Act was major milestone for business.

"It combines the private business corporations and companies into one. It also introduces electronic registration and transactions. This was not present in the old Bill, now we can do electronic transactions from wherever we are, even company registrations or any other company transactions," she said.

"There is also a provision of mergers and takeovers, something that was not provided for in the old Bill. Above all, in line with our ease of doing business reforms, the new Act replaces criminal liabilities with civil penalties. You find that we have substituted wherever we had criminal penalties with civil penalties that are implemented through the office of Chief Registrar of Companies."

She said the new Act also compels directors to be more transparent and disclose any issues to do with conflict of interest.

Mrs Mabiza added: "It also provided for re-registration of companies. This is important in that there is going to be a grace period in which companies are going to be re-registered and this will be coordinated through our companies' office.

"We are in the process of finalising regulations for implementation of the Act."

Source - sundaymail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

300 jobs at BCC

17 mins ago | 36 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni suspended

17 mins ago | 37 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube will fail

18 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe steps up battery storage

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Ncube's budget gets thumbs down

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Ex-minister pens book on Gukurahundi, Mugabe ouster

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Obadiah Moyo urged to resign over doctors' strike

20 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa to give signal

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's minister caught in messy scandal

21 mins ago | 77 Views

MDC brushes aside Tsholotsho losses

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Chief Mathema laments lack of dams

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Not yet time for Zimbabwe to go into space

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Passports printing shoots up to 2000 per day

22 mins ago | 65 Views

Government underfire over MZWP

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Zapu condemns police clampdown

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Police chief convicted

23 mins ago | 65 Views

'The genocide that robbed me of my father'

24 mins ago | 21 Views

Botswana Diamonds outlines Marange mining plans

24 mins ago | 24 Views

Red flag over city roads

25 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's wife must step back

25 mins ago | 24 Views

When teaching becomes cheating

25 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC demonstrates at Warriors match

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Zupco new buses unleashed

39 mins ago | 89 Views

New primary school for Gwanda

39 mins ago | 23 Views

Man killed in dispute over music

39 mins ago | 46 Views

Xhosa community mourns King Sigcawu

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Muchinguri for Namibia elections

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Avenging spirit haunts inmate

41 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe to turn Victoria Falls into regional financial centre?

57 mins ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa threatens cash barons

57 mins ago | 206 Views

'We had informers within the Rhodesian security services'

57 mins ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's govt unveils electoral reform package

58 mins ago | 144 Views

Kambarami replaced

58 mins ago | 272 Views

Prophet 'Bomber’ Ngwenya says he is not a witch

59 mins ago | 129 Views

Free tillage for villagers

59 mins ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo residents brace for massive rates hike

59 mins ago | 52 Views

Tshinga Dube pens explosive book

59 mins ago | 105 Views

Bosso unbeaten run continues

60 mins ago | 53 Views

One dead, several injured as grenade explodes in house

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Millers sell subsided maize at +200% profit

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Nakamba consults Peter, Benjani

1 hr ago | 37 Views

You have no honour here, Minister Mthuli

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa says economy to rebound in 2020

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Call for citizens to stone oSiphathelani made

7 hrs ago | 2400 Views

PHOTOS: Jonathan Moyo fled Chiwenga...crossed Ruya river into Mozambique on foot

7 hrs ago | 6476 Views

SA Express flights from Joburg to Bulawayo start November 18

11 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Fastjet to fly Bulawayo to Joburg route

11 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Sikhala talks about bloodshed, says MDC is coming for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 3596 Views

Tendai Biti dismisses Ncube's budget as 'cocktail of cowardice, falsehoods'

11 hrs ago | 1606 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days