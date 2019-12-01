Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's current economic meltdown beyond description

01 Dec 2019 at 10:20hrs | Views
I am writing this piece writhing in agony because I see helplessness in our society with a moribund leadership on a broad scale. The current economic meltdown is beyond description especially given the God given resource endowments across the board. I cannot imagine that we have sunk so low in terms of national prosperity. Poverty levels are frightening and threten the very foundations of the nation's democracy if there is such in our country.

National Currency Dilemma

We were told that the introduction of a local currency  called the zimbabwe dollar to run pari pasu with the bond notes and bond coins would be a panacea to cash shortages. My argument has always been and remains that without the backing of real production of goods and  services thus the creation of wealth the treatment of symptoms will result in accelerating inflation and demise of the economy. The prediction has come true - accelerating inflation, the death of the once vibrant economy is Africa which compared well with other nations of the world. Please don't bring the argument about sanctions. That is besides the reason for our woes.

Corruption is more endemic now than ever before with those superintending the nation turning the other way and deeply involved in corruption. Let us look at the black market and it's usual supply of unlimited bond/zimdollar notes; there is more of these in the black market than in banks. Who supplies this market with these? Your guess is as goods as mine. Actually it's not a guess - the printers/minters are the only source. These printers/minters know exactly who they give such and can bring them to book if they are not part of the scam. Who are the printers/minters? RBZ/Government of Zimbabwe period.

Where do the osiphatheleni report to and why are they not arrested - there is a law which says they must be arrested? They,  obviously, are part of the corrupt system that allows their thrift activities to perpetuate. The whole country has been hiptonised such that noone can see the woods from the trees. Incredible!

Osiphatheleni/world bank in our midst are not a law unto themselves, they are an extension of a national assets stripping machinery representing officialdom. It is a machinery in full steam and unstoppable.

Exchange Rate

The availability or non-availability of any commodity determines it's exchane value. Because we have such appetite for  the U.S. dollar and because it is scarcely available and because all of us want to store our value in U.S. dollars the rate of exchange will always accelerate. As a country we don't create the USD, we must earn it and earn it through the production of export of goods and services. Leadership must spend their time not on ruling the populace but on offering incredible leadership. This phenomenon is so scarce in our country today. Oh country the beloved country.

Opposition Parties

Opposition parties,  MDC and ZAPU included, are in an unforgivable slumber (phakathi kobuthongo/kutorara hope). The current accelerating demise of a nation will devour all and sundry.

I cannot imagine that such visible signs of national destruction,  with intent, escapes leadership minds. Where are the party visionaries and strategists?
The old saying goes like: "if you don't know where you are going any road will take you there" do we know where we are going? If we do do we have a road map with checks and balances?

There is no nation that can survive the chronic shortage of health delivery services, the infrastructure decay - no electricity, no water(please don't argue that it is because of climate change). This was forseen by those with eyes and ears but the bufoons didn't,  no fuels. These are econimc enablers for goodness sake.

Manner

There is a crisis of unprecedented proportions and the nationals sit and wait for divine intervention. Please remember that manner do not fall from heaven any more as far as I  have known, regrettably,  over the years.

National Dialogue

Ever head of a dialogue of the deaf? Food for thought!

Kudala kwakungenje umhlab'uyaphenduka .......

JJD Dube
Former ZAPU Treasurer General and NEC Member.




Source - JJD Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

42 mins ago | 123 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

50 mins ago | 59 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

51 mins ago | 83 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

55 mins ago | 358 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

57 mins ago | 362 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

58 mins ago | 212 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3312 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4166 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11158 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3398 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3823 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8976 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7291 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15154 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?

24 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days