Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa shooting exposes ZANU PF addiction to violence

02 Dec 2019 at 08:01hrs | Views
On Sunday the 1st of December, the violent regime unleashed yet another another section of the state apparatus in their desperate show of power. The ZANU-PF led government has for long come to terms with the reality that they are unpopular and too weak to convince the nation hence they have mastered the regrettable art of coercion. Yesterday was one such day of many others when madness superseded rationality resulting in the unjustified, unnecessary and uncalled for firing of live bullets.

The people's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa was in Marondera for the tree planting day ceremony were he was to plant trees in selected areas within the municipal area. Just the knowledge that he will be stepping on the Marondera soil, as usual sent the state into panic which led to deployment of several heavily armed police officers. Shockingly, the activation of the police officers was directed to people who were only armed with tree seedlings to champion a sustainable green environment.

This was the state's strategy to bar the people's President from showing leadership to the nation, which he has always done even in the face of state sponsored multi-faceted prohibitions. Yesterday's events led to the firing of live bullets in the direction of President Chamisa. This clearly shows that the idea was to shoot the people's President, something which deserves utmost condemnation and action.

I have read some lame tweet from the state, which tried to justify and sanitize the evil act. We would like to categorically state that no amount of word weaving will transform such acts of madness into sense. The fundamental point to note is that, lives are precious and peace is priceless. We do not at any point as a nation deserve violence especially from the state which has a responsibility to protect citizens. Those who were behind the acts must be brought to book because such is unacceptable from professional police officers.

We call upon the police commissioner to provide us with all the names of those who were on duty in Marondera at the particular time. This will help not only the nation but even the esteemed police services to known individuals with terroristic tendencies in their midst.

We may not be armed with guns and bullets; but we are armed with people and love. We will not tire in working with the people in showing our unconditional love for the nation. We shall unreservedly show love for the nation by working towards a new Zimbabwe, where all freedoms are upheld, where justice prevails and where solidarity defines us.



Source - Obey Sithole
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

43 mins ago | 132 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

51 mins ago | 64 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

53 mins ago | 85 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

56 mins ago | 371 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

58 mins ago | 380 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

59 mins ago | 225 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3352 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4189 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11175 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3398 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3823 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8979 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7291 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15164 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?

24 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days