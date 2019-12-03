Mutendi can't tell ED truth of rigged elections, can't stand political heat - get out of the kitchen

Opinion / Columnist

"If you see a frog hoping in the midday heat, you can be certain something is amiss!" so goes the adage.Zimbabwe's economic situation is getting worse and worse. Unemployment still 90% plus; 3/4 of the population now living on US$40 per month or less; inflation is set to reach the 1000% mark soon, if it has not done so already; doctors on their 92 day on strike and all public hospitals closed; etc. The economic meltdown has the politicians hopping in the midday heat; they know the situation is socially, politically and morally unsustainable!"President Mnangagwa today met members of the Inter-Denominational Council of Churches at State House to discuss various issues affecting the country," reported the Herald."The churches were led by the patron of the organisation Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church."They stressed that any political dialogue in the country should be premised on the acknowledgement of President Mnangagwa as the elected Head of State and Government."The tragedy is the church leaders are telling Mnangagwa what he wants to hear, the same regurgitated nonsense, that will do nothing to get the nation out of the economic mess we are in.Zimbabwe is in this economic mess because the country has been stuck with a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF regime for the last 39 years. The nation has failed to remove Zanu PF from office all these years because the party rigged elections.Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous tyrants. The country's economy has been in trouble for donkeys years because it is notoriously difficult to do business in a pariah state. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state, there will never ever be any meaningful economic recovery. NEVER EVER!By blatantly rigging last year's elections, failing to stamp out corruption, etc. Mnangagwa confirm that Zimbabwe is still a pariah state. International election observers like the EU, the Americans, the Commonwealth, etc. all know the elections were rigged and stated the same in their reports. Zimbabwe's corrupt and incompetent opposition gave the elections some credibility by participating in the flawed elections knowing fully well Zanu PF was rigging the elections.Even with all the evidence of the elections lacked "transparency, traceability and verifiability", as EU Observer Team stated in their report; the opposition idiots still endorse the elections as free, fair and credible. Chamisa is cherry picking; he endorsed the parliamentary results but would not do the same with presidential result. He wants to be declared the winner even though, like ZEC, he too has failed to verify where he got his figures.But even if Mutendi and his friends can get Chamisa to endorse Mnangagwa as the winner, this will not change the reality on the ground. Zimbabwe will still be a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs; Mnangagwa himself wrote that in stone by blatantly rigging last year's elections.Burying our heads in the sand and pretending Zimbabwe is a healthy and functional democracy, we have done this for the last 39 years, has not change the reality. Zimbabwe has remained a pariah state and will remain a pariah state until we finally cure ourselves of this curse of rigged elections.Nehemiah Mutendi and his friends must tell Mnangagwa the truth because the truth will set him and the nation free.The truth is last year's elections were flawed and illegal, Zanu PF blatantly rigged the elections, and the regime (not just Mnangagwa) is illegitimate. Zanu PF be step down to allow the nation to implement the necessary democratic reforms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections.Only by holding free, fair and credible elections will this nation finally cure itself of the curse of rigged elections and pariah state label!If Nehemiah Mutendi and his friends cannot stand the political heat of speaking truth to power then they must get out of the kitchen!