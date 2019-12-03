Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF must learn from its past

03 Dec 2019 at 07:45hrs | Views
Indications by Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu that the party was considering tampering with the national Constitution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the stipulated two five-year terms is a clear demonstration that there is no appetite within the ruling party to break from its dark past.

The ruling party should actually be pushing for a culture of leadership renewal rather than use the governance charter to serve individual interests at the expense of the good of the nation. This is similar to what we witnessed with the late former President Robert Mugabe who eventually had to be forced out through the barrel of the gun after 37 years in power. This seems to be a vicious cycle that Zanu-PF is too keen to repeat. The party needs to discard its culture of turning leaders into demi-gods and ensure that presidents come and go regularly as happens in other normal democracies.

The fact that Zanu-PF has got a two-thirds majority in Parliament should not be used to tamper with the Constitution at their whim because that is akin to abusing their majority in Parliament. Doing so is a demonstration that they clearly have no regard for the people who voted for that Constitution during the referendum. In fact, this defeats that democratic process through which governance charters are crafted.

While everyone appreciates that Zanu-PF can use its parliamentary majority to change the Constitution, doing so at their whim will only portray them as a dictatorial party that has no interests of the population at heart, but is just there to serve its parochial interests of hanging on to power at all costs, regardless of their gross failure to fulfil promises which they made during the last elections.

Quite clearly, some in Zanu-PF have a nauseating sense of self-entitlement that makes them behave and act as if Zimbabwe is their party property. This kind of behaviour does not make them appeal even to neutrals who may consider voting for them in future. All it does is portray them as a power-mongering party lacking a democratic culture through which new leaders are raised and given the opportunity to lead.

Mnangagwa once he has done his two terms if voted back in 2023, he should feel obliged to make way for a new leader. This is the only way he can prove to the nation that he has indeed broken away from Mugabeism. But as of now, all the signs are there that he was raised in Mugabe's shadow, and has just continued from where his late predecessor left. There is nothing new. In fact, many Zimbabweans are of the belief that they are now worse off than they ever were under Mugabe. Make no mistake, Mugabe destroyed the country due to his prolonged and aimless stay in power and this could result in any new government taking longer to reverse the late former President's effects of misrule. Therefore, Mnangagwa must be smarter if he is to turnaround the economic fortunes of the country by embracing and entrenching democratic tenets in all spheres including in his Zanu-PF party.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

51 mins ago | 160 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 95 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 463 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3575 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4282 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11266 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8991 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15214 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days