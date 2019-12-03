Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We may be losing a whole generation to illicit drinks

03 Dec 2019 at 21:52hrs | Views
In the absence of ales and lagers that are now beyond the reach of the not so rich, many imbibers have dropped standards.

A few have found Jesus and are now teetotallers with those who swore allegiance to Bacchus the Greek goddess of wine resorting to taking 'cheap' brands that are very cheap.

Call them cheap on account of poor quality and the drinker-friendly price but the effect is shattering. Most of these cheap spirits come in 200mls plastic bottles with various enticing labels and alluring colours. There is Three Keys, forget the expensive two keys.

Also trendy are Sip Me  and Chimusoro not forgetting Double Punch. Symptoms of drunkenness with these vary with the individual. Some youths after taking the illicit drinks will start talking in tongues (ndimi), others singing songs with no words but just sounds.

A few will speak to themselves even smiling and grinning rather stupidly. Four or five 'Tysons' will also morph from the once kempt young men, threatening to obliterate anyone in sight. Foul language becomes their means of communication.

Who shall save our youths from 'Cyclone Alcohol' before they are served another round of Sip Me? Red eyes, dusty apparels and wasting away bodies have become emblematic of them. Did the Most High not say 'our bodies are His temples'?

Indeed a beer can be nice but its different when the beer 'gets' you. We may be losing a whole generation.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Ruya Dam Shores. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

53 mins ago | 170 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 102 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 530 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3640 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2415 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4309 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11291 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3829 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8994 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7301 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15229 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days