Did you plant a tree on 1 December?

Opinion / Columnist

Tree planting day, December 1st could not come and go unnoticed without symbolic tree planting at Chinehasha in Chiweshe Mash. Central. Our local health centre did their bit big time at Murisa homestead by planting a Bottle Brush tree.Unexpectedly and 'armed to the teeth' with a pick, bucket for watering and the baby tree, the duo of Mr Dutiro (Nurse-In-Charge) and Fidious Chinehasha (assisting) came and did the unthinkable, planting a tree at Murisa homestead in commemoration of this great day.Trees are life, without them we perish. Plant a tree and save humanity. From good shade, fruits and timber, trees and life are inseparable. How I wish all people would be like minded and plant a tree, wherever and whatever time.Did you plant a tree today, if not, its never too late because tomorrow is forever.The tree that provided timber for the Saviour's cross, giving us hope and salvation is the same tree that will provide timber for our coffins. A roof over your head would not be possible without trees.Homes for birds to nestle and chirp, shade for the weary traveller and 'bait' for more rains. Trees are sweet and dear for eternity. Kudos to the staff of Chinehasha Health Centre, Murisa homestead will never be the same again.Where ever he shall go, work and stay, Dutiro shall always be remembered by a glance at the Bottle Brush Tree. Time is timeless, memories are forever.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.