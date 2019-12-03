Opinion / Columnist

Baradzanwa cattle dip tank is not working and has not been for some time now. Cattle are literally walking dead, skeletal shadows of their former selves.Communal farmers seemingly now 'fattening ticks' instead of their herds, have lost scores of cattle to tick borne diseases.Not all farmers can buy own chemicals for 'pen spraying' or home dipping. Chiweshe is a tobacco and maize growing area where some farmers may fail to till the lands for lack of draught power.On enquiring why Baradzanwa cattle dip tank is not working, villagers could only shake heads in dismay dejectedly resigned to fate.Two young men standing at a stone's throw spoke in hushed tones mentioning lack of dipping chemicals and inadequate water to fill the tank. However the water problem could be solved permanently by drilling a borehole at site.May the relevant authorities please urgently sort out the issue of Baradzanwa cattle dip tank before all livestock is wiped out. Word has it that last season hundreds of chickens died of unknown illness.Do we still have livestock health personnel doing rounds in Chiweshe especially Jaji, Musonza and Chinehasha communal lands? If so why has it come to this? Who said farmers do not 'cry'? No farmers no dinner.Thomas Tondo Murisa. mash. Central.