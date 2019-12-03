Econet please help us!

Opinion / Columnist

Chinehasha Business Centre and its environs has a problematic connectivity for those using Econet lines. I have been in the area for about a month during which calls just drop or its 'emergency calls' only nearly all the time.On checking with other 'Buddies', the tune is the same, they are all singing the blues. On the other hand our counterparts on Netone are 'chatting and yapping' all day and night uninterrupted.Their mobile service tower on 'Banje Hills' is so efficient and giving them value for - bundles. We also need uninterrupted Buddie service around Chinehasha, Chirimugaha, Jaji and Mashiri areas of Chiweshe in Mash. Central.Econet please come to our rescue we believe you can do better because you are the best and the Titan of mobile communications.I feel isolated and forgotten.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.