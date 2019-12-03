Latest News Editor's Choice


'Chamisa failed God' said Mnangagwa - both did, no legitimate winner from illegal election

03 Dec 2019 at 21:57hrs | Views
Zimbabwe is in this political and economic mess because the country has been stuck with a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu-PF regime. The party has rigged elections to stay in power.

Whilst the nation has made a determined effort to end the Zanu-PF dictatorship one cannot deny that corrupt, and incompetent MDC leaders have undermined the fight for democratic change. MDC sold-out during the 2008 GNU by failing to get even one reform implemented. Even now MDC's foolishness is helping Zanu-PF stay in power!

"Unashamedly, a knavish Mr Mnangagwa depicting a holier-than-thou attitude sensationally claims that President Chamisa has failed God because he refused to accept the ZEC cooked and ConCourt approved daylight robbery of the people's will," said MDC youth assembly spokesperson, Stephen Chuma.

Chuma was reacting to a story in which Mnangagwa accused Chamisa of "failing God" for refusing to accept him, Mnangagwa, as the winner of last year's presidential election.

The whole elections process was flawed and illegal, we do not need divine intervention to tell us that this Zanu-PF regime, not just Mnangagwa, is illegitimate, has no democratic mandate to govern and should step down.

Chamisa is himself being knavish by claiming to have won the presidential race and yet has failed to produce the V11 forms, summary sheets of the vote count at each polling station, verified voters' roll, etc. so we can all verify his result!

All those with democratic credential worth a spit who observed the elections have condemn the process as a farce.

"The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," wrote the 246 member EU Election Observer Mission.

"Finally, the restrictions on political freedoms, the excessive use of force by security forces and abuses of human rights in the post-election period undermined the corresponding positive aspects during the pre-election campaign. As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."

What Chamisa is agreeing that the elections did not meet the international standard in that the process was not transparent, verifiable, etc., etc. However, if he is declared the winner then the elections were free, fair and credible; the most transparent, verifiable, etc. ever.

In other words, Chamisa is not interested in judging the elections on the basis of the election process from start to finish. He only cares about the result, if he wins the elections were free and fair and if he loses they were not free and fair. This is the same mentality Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF friends have!

So both Chamisa and Mnangagwa have failed the people of Zimbabwe and God by failing to ensure the elections were free, fair and credible from start to finish. Each of them is claiming to be the legitimate winner of a flawed and illegal election process, an oxymoron since an illegitimate process cannot produce a legitimate result!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
