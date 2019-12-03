Latest News Editor's Choice


They were not called sons of the soil for nothing

03 Dec 2019 at 22:06hrs | Views
Now that Uncle Sam and his cousin Albion have not minced their words on what must be done first for 'ZIDERA' to go, what shall we do about it?

Did we not say it before that the human rights mantra was just a smokescreen, its about the land?

Property rights is the moniker for the former commercial farms for whites, stand up and smell the coffee.

In Mash. Central youthful tobacco farmers now have bakkies, nice houses, trucks and are zooming about on off-road motor bikes courtesy of tobacco farming, its the land. Liberation war fighters were not called sons-of-the-soil for nothing and now they want them off the same soil, Persian peanuts!

Over my empty glass of 'seven days' that frothing high octane village traditional sorghum brew.

Other issues we may deliberate upon around a borne fire or any other business but the issue of land is sacred.

Even the fallen combatants would 'participate' in another struggle. The leadership have always said come and we work together on a win-win arrangement. If its about their chosen blue-eyed boy, let's put heads together without knocking them and build a better Zimbabwe.

Dialogue is the way to go, it worked before and it can work now. The people are suffering why wait.

His Excellency ED has said come all and we dialogue, the time is now. The Church, elders and SADC Zimbabwe needs you. Procrastination is not part of our best interests.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa.
