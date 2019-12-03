What happened to the Pay-For-Your-House-Scheme of the 90s?

Opinion / Columnist

The issue of the unconcluded logically Pay-For-Your-House- Scheme of the 90s remains outstanding like a sore thumb. No house and no refund remains the stalemate after contributing for many years.This was a government initiated housing scheme where people contributed monthly payments to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for the construction of high rise flats in DZ, Tafara, Mufakose, Sunningdale and other towns and cities for allocation on completion.After some few blocks had been put up, contractors abandoned work sites and the scheme came to an unexplained painful stoppage.Most people like me who had contributed for seven years were prejudiced big time with no prospects of recovery. Follow up phone calls, visits and correspondences found no joy, it became a comedy of promises sometimes with visible disdain.A letter to the Hon. Minister of the relevant Ministry got no reply neither acknowledgement despite proof of delivery (copy available). I still hold dear the contract papers and receipts for payments made over the seven years.It is alleged the project ran out of funds after some powerful names helped themselves from the scheme 'piggy bank'. Who shall assist commoners like me get justice, either my flat or refund? The few who got the completed flats are said to be 'ghost contributors'.I am appealing to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa to look into the matter and help us recover what is due to us. No house no refund to date. Some contributors have since passed on with no redress.Thomas Murisa. Chiweshe. Mash. Central.