Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Shut up: True churches are neutral

04 Dec 2019 at 09:17hrs | Views
CLAIMS by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his nemesis and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has failed God by refusing to accept the disputed outcome of the 2018 presidential elections and Constitutional Court ruling are a clear demonstration of the arrogance, self-righteousness and conceit of the Mnangagwa administration which believes that its ascension to power was by divine design.

Mnangagwa cannot attribute to himself the all-knowing qualities that are only found in God, especially in view of the fact that his policies and the conduct of politics by his party stink to high heaven.

But perhaps what is most sad is how local church leaders he met with at State House to find a home-grown solution to the country's deteriorating political and economic crises have shown that they are not neutral players and can, therefore, not be tasked with the responsibility of playing the role of mediators and peacemakers.

We know that many of these so-called indigenous church leaders are just out to gain some filthy lucre from politicians. It is not surprising that some of those leaders even started begging for residential stands, demonstrating that they are just out to selfishly gain something rather than to help resolve the crisis bedevilling the country.

The church has a moral and spiritual responsibility to call politicians and the government to order when they violate the principles of common decency. The church should be encouraging Mnangagwa and Chamisa to make the necessary concessions to ensure that there is genuine dialogue that will lead to the resolution of the country's political and economic crisis.

It is quite disconcerting and rather unfortunate that the Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches leader Andrew Wutaunashe — long known as a Zanu-PF bed fellow — would warn Mnangagwa against entering into negotiations centred on his legitimacy. Such entrenched positions do not create a conducive environment for dialogue, but the ordinary people will continue to suffer even when these pastors get land and other goodies from the system.

Wutawunashe's history is a matter of public record. He is the same man who declared former President Robert Mugabe as close to Jesus and is now perambulating with the same man who forced out Mugabe by the gun and is now declaring him the answer to the challenges facing the country. Are these not clear, open double standards? Which God is he representing and claims to know? In the old days this is what would qualify as utter blasphemy.

These churches should just do us a favour by becoming neutral players that speak truth to power without becoming cosy with any particular side.

This meeting at State House shows it's not only politicians who are polarised on partisan lines but the churches as well. All the country requires is detoxing at the moment. Pity the Zimbabweans, they have no peacemakers at all except some corrupt individuals masquerading as men of cloth.

Pity them Zimbabweans for having such so-called men of cloth who instead of representing the poor, dine with the rich and the oppressors. Did Jesus not say in Matthew 11: 28: "Come to me, all who are toiling and loaded down, and I will refresh you." How do these so-called men of cloth sleep?

What we know for real is they will soon be devoured. What do you expect if you ride a hyena? We implore all the so-called men of cloth, if indeed they are genuine, to come together on their own for a common position not to be pitting Mnangagwa against the opposition's Chamisa to the country's enemies delight.

It boggles the mind why each of the two politicians has a group of churches and pastors supporting them. For what?

That's uncalled for. Citizens have suffered enough, we say enough are the lives which have already been lost due to this political impasse.

Churches must be neutral, not this grandstanding. We need healing, not this mischief by some church leaders.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

59 mins ago | 201 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 120 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 552 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 603 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 365 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3759 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3572 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11360 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3832 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 9001 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7308 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15263 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days