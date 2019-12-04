Zimbabweans in the UK compete in lifestyles - part 2

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans in the UK were irked by a previous article on the zeal by most of them to compete le in life styles. The article concentrated on the nurses who are more blessed with the spirit of competition in the UK. a very genuine concern has been raised on the issue of death statice.The writer will put the statistics by areas and will not put the names as this may offend the relatives. We need to know that there is officially over six hundred thousand Zimbabweans in the UK. While this is only and official number there are a lot of undocumented Zimbabweans and many who came into the UK using Malawian passports. Botswana Zambia and many more Zimbabweans came into the country as South Africans. Above this there is over thirty thousand people who were wilfully smuggled through the Republic of Ireland.Being that as it may Zimbabweans are one of the largest population in the UK OFFICIAL RECORDS SHOW THAT Zimbabweans are the most populated in the UK. Official statistics has shown that there is a minimum of ten Zimbabweans being repatriated to Zimbabwe in coffins. And at least other ten buried inside England. This number is easily verified from the funeral service Agents who repatriate bodies to Africa.According to the staff at the embassy at least five people come to the embassy seeking help to repatriate their relatives.Most of these people have died of stress related cases. People have become rivals. Zimbabweans sometimes they need to understand that Rivals are not your enemies; for they are the people who tend to seek to surpass each other - helping each others by trying their best. But Zimbabweans in the UK would pull you down and do what you are doing.In Corby UK Simboti started buying old tyres and sourcing bicycles to send home to Zimbabwe. For sale. On realising what Simboti has done Soko opened his Trye and byvycle importation. Solo tries to be better than Simboti forgetting that the only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.Instead of trying tone like someone you can remember that Hardworking and motivated people who have the knowledge and ability to compete are often the winners.Competition motivates and drives people to excel, and enables people to learn and benefit from their strengths and weaknesses. The toughest competition is competing with yourself - to try to be better than what you have performed or achieved. A competitive person is always a winner. An uncompetitive person is always a loser.Lazy and unmotivated people who do not learn and prepare enough to be competitive are often left behind. Competition is a way of life – we all compete, consciously or unconsciously, with the muscles of knowledge, tactics or tricks. Zimbabweans have therefore adopted the skill and have abused it to be selfish. While we accept that competition is not the best bu we should accept that Competition is both a blessing and a curse in life. Competition leads to human excellence and progress, as well as the legal bullying of the weak.Competition builds character and produces stronger determination, despite the stresses and pressures of competition. Zimbabweans are bad at accepting somebody's success. They view every successful person as a rival. A competitive mind produces ambition, commitment, determination and persistence - and a strong competitor never stops learning, educating and improving himself. This is a recipe Zimbabweans have failed to master.They wanna see you do good, but never better than them. Remember that. We live in a world that is competitive in spirit and action. We cannot run away from competition, and we have to pay a heavy price for being uncompetitive. But the Zimbabweans in the UK practice unreasonable competition and they use their country man as target not a competitor.Abide Shumba from Leicester started his Nursing-and care agency. Instead of supporting him Dr Shillet opened his and they started fighting for the clients. Rivals are not your enemies; for they are the people who tend to seek to surpass each other - helping each others by trying their best.The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.Hardworking and motivated people who have the knowledge and ability to compete are often the winners. Competition motivates and drives people to excel, and enables people to learn and benefit from their strengths and weaknesses. The toughest competition is competing with yourself - to try to be better than what you have performed or achieved. A competitive person is always a winner. An uncompetitive person is always a loser.Lazy and unmotivated people who do not learn and prepare enough to be competitive are often left behind. Competition is a way of life – we all compete, consciously or unconsciously, with the muscles of knowledge, tactics or tricks. Competition is both a blessing and a curse in life. Competition leads to human excellence and progress, as well as the legal bullying of the weak.Competition builds character and produces stronger determination, despite the stresses and pressures of competition. A competitive mind produces ambition, commitment, determination and persistence – and a strong competitor never stops learning, educating and improving himself.They wanna see you do good, but never better than them. Remember that. We live in a world that is competitive in spirit and action. We cannot run away from competition, and we have to pay a heavy price for being uncompetitive.Remember that nobody will ever get ahead of you as long as he is kicking you in the seat of the pants. The desire and will to compete and win make a true competitor. A truly competitive individual has a stronger desire and will to be successful than the average people.Educational achievement provides a competitive edge in all areas of life, but not all educated and intelligent people are necessarily competitive.The more you learn and strengthen yourself, the more competitive you are and you are more likely to have a better destiny. You would always beat me; not so much because you are a better fighter as because you will not accept defeat. I am in competition with no one. I run my own race. I have no desire to play the game of being better than anyone, in any way, shape or form. I just aim to improve, to be better than I was before. That's me and I'm free. Everybody loves you until you become competition. Never compete with someone who has nothing to lose. Competition in business is a blessing, for without it, we wouldn't improve. I think it's really important to look at the big picture instead of just one competition. I think it's really important to look at the big picture instead of just one competition. An artist is somebody who enters into competition with God. Competition is healthy. Especially when all your competitors are unhealthy, and hopefully sick and absent during the competition. Competition brings out the best in products and the worst in people. Stop competing with others. Start competing with yourself. The healthiest competition occurs when average people win by putting above average effort. There's never a need to worry that someone will outshine us. It's not a competition. We all need to shine as bright as we can, in our own unique way. It's not possible for there to be too much light in this world. Shine and let shine. Competition brings out the best in products and the worst in people. Take someone who doesn't keep score, who's not looking to be richer, or afraid of losing, who has not the slightest interest even in his own personality: he's free.""I am convinced that the jealous, the angry, the bitter and the egotistical are the first to race to the top of mountains. A confident person enjoys the journey, the people they meet along the way are not competitors but supporters. Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they're jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark,"I don't understand women that call themselves a "bitch". It doesn't empower a woman. Rather, it reveals to everyone that you were deeply hurt at one time. Because of the pain your still carrying, you will continue to hurt anyone that reminds you of those moments when you let your guard down and were fooled. Sadly, it sends a clear message to the observant that you are still hurt. If only women would realize that "we all" have moments of stupidity then they would stop comparing Like spoiled chickens they splash the food away in the quest to get some more.Remember that nobody will ever get ahead of you as long as he is kicking you in the seat of the pants. This is the wisdom which escapes the minds of our beloved Zimbabweans in the UK.The desire and will to compete and win make a true competitor. A truly competitive individual has a stronger desire and will to be successful than the average people.Educational achievement provides a competitive edge in all areas of life, but not all educated and intelligent people are necessarily competitive. So the nature of competition in some areas is destructive. If one person starts an Agency the whole Zimbabwean community will start their Agency with the sole aim of competing with one another. One Zimbabwean decides to sale Zimbabwean products within a week every friend of his is selling the same.The other self destructive mode with our fellow countrymen is to demonise another Zimbabwean. They will start scandalising any Zimbabwean business or a black business person in particular. Working at a place full of Zimbabweans is suicide. They back bite lie and demonise. Surely we are supposed to unite in the foreign land. The competition spirit is real it will be naive to deny it.The people forget that The more you learn and strengthen yourself, the more competitive you are and you are more likely to have a better destiny. We need to compete constructively. But Zimbabweans in the UK do compete destructively. We need constructive competition not destructive one.You would always beat me; not so much because you are a better fighter as because you will not accept defeat."I am in competition with no one. I run my own race. I have no desire to play the game of being better than anyone, in any way, shape or form. I just aim to improve, to be better than I was before. That's me and I'm free." Prisca Shumba knee Masaila of Milton Keynes commented."Everybody loves you until you become competition. Never compete with someone who has nothing to lose. Competition in business is a blessing, for without it, we wouldn't improve." Dr Lovemore Nganunu of Wellingborough retorted emphatically.Mr Phelton Phelaz Big Kandaya had this to say "I think it's really important to look at the big picture instead of just one competition. I think it's really important to look at the big picture instead of just one competition. An artist is somebody who enters into competition with God. Competition is healthy. Especially when all your competitors are unhealthy, and hopefully sick and absent during the competition. Competition brings out the best in products and the worst in people.""Stop competing with others. Start competing with yourself. The healthiest competition occurs when average people win by putting above average effort." Commented Big Phelaz Kandaya.The debate on competition was played again in Birmingham. Bybit MAVAZA added and said"There's never a need to worry that someone will outshine us. It's not a competition. We all need to shine as bright as we can, in our own unique way. It's not possible for there to be too much light in this world. Shine and let shine. Take someone who doesn't keep score, who's not looking to be richer, or afraid of losing, who has not the slightest interest even in his own personality: he's free."So the debate for competition rages on but people benefit nothing in putting others down. We expect constructive competition not the type playing out in the UK and diaspora at large. We can argue about statistics but the truth is out there to see. Many people are in serious debts because of competition.We need to unite we are in dangerous grounds where unity of purpose must strive. While some people do well and look after their families at home some are busy overspending in order to be like someone or beat him.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk