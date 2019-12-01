Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | Views
"MDC Monday stood firm it will never relent on its stance not to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country's legitimately elected leader," reported New Zimbabwe.

"This comes after Family of God Church founder, Reverend Andrew Wutaunashe urged the main opposition's leader Nelson Chamisa to abandon his legitimacy challenge against the Zanu PF number one."

Mnangagwa says he is the winner of last year's elections and Chamisa says he is the winner; neither of the two gentlemen have been able to produce any documentary evidence to prove their claim because there is no such evidence. The whole election process was flawed and illegal.

3 million voters in the diaspora were denied the vote; that is more voters than each of the two gentlemen claim they won. Mnangagwa claims that he got 2.4 million votes and Chamisa says he got 2.6 million.

ZEC has failed to produce a verified voters' roll although this is a legal and, needless to say, common sense requirement.

The rural voters were subjected to all manner of bribe and intimidation reducing them to more than medieval serfs beholden to the overbearing Zanu PF operatives and traditional leaders.

EU had a team of 246 election observers and they condemned the election as a farce.

"The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner," concluded the EU Mission final report.

"The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability. As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."

So if so many voters were denied the vote, there was no voters' roll to show who voted, the voting process was so chaotic that no one could trace and verify any figures, etc., etc. - in short, "failed to meet international standards -; then how can such an illegal totally discredited process still produce a legitimate winner?

Both Mnangagwa and Chamisa do not care that Zimbabwean elections are not free, fair and credible. All Mnangagwa wants is to retain power at all cost, including blatantly rigging the elections and even using wanton violence as we have seen repeatedly already. As for Chamisa, he doesn't mind that Zanu PF rigs elections as long as he gets a share of the spoils of power.

Chaos, confusion and unadulterated greed are at the very heart of Zimbabwe's economic mess and political paralysis. For 39 years the country has been stuck with this corrupt and dysfunctional political system because both Zanu PF and MDC have failed to implement the democratic reforms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

The fight by both Chamisa and Mnangagwa to be declared the winner of what is clearly a flawed and illegal election process epitomises what is wrong in Zimbabwe - both Zanu PF and MDC are not interested in correcting the country's dysfunctional and failed political system as long as they remain in power.

Zimbabwe is in a serious economic and political mess and the country desperately needs meaningful political change now to get out of the mess. Instead of the implementing the democratic changes, the country has wasted over a year arguing about who won the rigged elections.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

60 mins ago | 204 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 120 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 562 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 615 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3775 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4385 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11365 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3410 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3832 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 9001 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7308 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15270 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days