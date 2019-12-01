'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

Opinion / Columnist

"MDC Monday stood firm it will never relent on its stance not to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country's legitimately elected leader," reported New Zimbabwe."This comes after Family of God Church founder, Reverend Andrew Wutaunashe urged the main opposition's leader Nelson Chamisa to abandon his legitimacy challenge against the Zanu PF number one."Mnangagwa says he is the winner of last year's elections and Chamisa says he is the winner; neither of the two gentlemen have been able to produce any documentary evidence to prove their claim because there is no such evidence. The whole election process was flawed and illegal.3 million voters in the diaspora were denied the vote; that is more voters than each of the two gentlemen claim they won. Mnangagwa claims that he got 2.4 million votes and Chamisa says he got 2.6 million.ZEC has failed to produce a verified voters' roll although this is a legal and, needless to say, common sense requirement.The rural voters were subjected to all manner of bribe and intimidation reducing them to more than medieval serfs beholden to the overbearing Zanu PF operatives and traditional leaders.EU had a team of 246 election observers and they condemned the election as a farce."The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner," concluded the EU Mission final report."The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability. As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."So if so many voters were denied the vote, there was no voters' roll to show who voted, the voting process was so chaotic that no one could trace and verify any figures, etc., etc. - in short, "failed to meet international standards -; then how can such an illegal totally discredited process still produce a legitimate winner?Both Mnangagwa and Chamisa do not care that Zimbabwean elections are not free, fair and credible. All Mnangagwa wants is to retain power at all cost, including blatantly rigging the elections and even using wanton violence as we have seen repeatedly already. As for Chamisa, he doesn't mind that Zanu PF rigs elections as long as he gets a share of the spoils of power.Chaos, confusion and unadulterated greed are at the very heart of Zimbabwe's economic mess and political paralysis. For 39 years the country has been stuck with this corrupt and dysfunctional political system because both Zanu PF and MDC have failed to implement the democratic reforms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections.The fight by both Chamisa and Mnangagwa to be declared the winner of what is clearly a flawed and illegal election process epitomises what is wrong in Zimbabwe - both Zanu PF and MDC are not interested in correcting the country's dysfunctional and failed political system as long as they remain in power.Zimbabwe is in a serious economic and political mess and the country desperately needs meaningful political change now to get out of the mess. Instead of the implementing the democratic changes, the country has wasted over a year arguing about who won the rigged elections.