Paul Siwela will return only when Matabeleland is secured by Matabeleland Defence Forces

Opinion / Columnist

MLO would like to dismiss with contempt it deserves, the misleading falsehood that has unfortunately found its way into the media that the President of MLO Cde Paul Siwela sneaked into the country to bury his father.For the record, Cde Paul Siwela did not sneak into Zimbabwe nor attend his father's funeral due to the well known fact which is in the public domain that the government of Zimbabwe wants to assassinate him.His safety is not guaranteed in the golgotha (place of skull) which is named Zimbabwe. This falsehood peddled by unscrupulous individuals and journalists borders on insensitivity and lack of respect for the bereaved Siwela family that should be allowed to mourn their departed loved farther in peace.There are misinformed individuals who want to portray genocidist Mnangagwa as a saint because they have been offered positions in his government or organizations that are connected to the Zimbabwe government.We remind you that the devil has been there since the formation of the makeshift state called Zimbabwe. He was Minister of State During Matabeleland genocide between 1980 and 1987. Worse more, he was the main strategist in the butchering of the people of Matabeleland calling them cockroaches.He was Minister of Justice when Cde Paul Siwela Siwela was arrested and charged with treason which attracts a death penalty.Mnangagwa is the most cruel being that walks on Zimbabwe soil. Those who present him as a saint must first tell us what caused Mugabe's sudden death. They must show us where his comrades, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasikuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and others are right now.It would be gross negligence on our part as MLO to believe that our leader, Cde Paul Siwela's safety is guaranteed in a country where even the safety of leaders belonging to the ruling party is not guaranteed.In 2017 Mnangagwa returned to Zimbabwe only when his safety was guaranteed by the Zimbabwe defense forces, it is in the same manner Cde Paul Siwela shall return to Matabeleland, when his safety is guaranteed by the new Matabeleland Defense ForceIzenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs