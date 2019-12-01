Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | Views
Mr Speaker Sir

Parliament's Rules and Orders Committee's decision to constitute a Privileges Committee that will investigate possible breach of Parliamentary procedures and etiquette by MDC-Alliance (MDC-A) legislators is commendable.

MDC-A legislators have in the past, boycotted sittings and the latest move by Parliament seeks to put to an end the waste of taxpayers' money occasioned by such shenanigans.

Mr Speaker Sir, it is high time Parliament invokes the necessary legal statutes to whip legislators from the MDC-A so that they desist from their boycott antics. The record will show that several warnings and reprimands by you as the presiding officer, have gone unheeded. It is time to act decisively on the legislators' errant behaviour.

A case in point here, Mr Speaker Sir, is when MDC-A MPs boycotted the 2020 National Budget statement presented in the august House by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube last month. On the day, the opposition legislators failed to justify their absence.

On one hand, they said they were protesting against the presence of President Mnangagwa in the Chamber because they do not recognise him. On the other hand, they claimed to have gone to attend a funeral of their two cadres who were buried on the day of the 2020 National Budget presentation.

The MDC-A expects people to take hook, line and sinker their explanation that they had gone to Marondera to bury a cadre. Spare us these antics please! Mr Speaker Sir, they think people are gullible.

Clearly, Mr Speaker Sir, given their role in the run up to the event, the decision by MDC-A MPs to boycott the budget statement presentation was as ill-advised as it was imprudent or misdirected.

It is common knowledge that MDC-A MPs had actively participated in National Budget activities in the run up to the Budget formulation. This includes, Mr Speaker Sir, gathering evidence from ministries on their Budget estimates and the much touted annual Victoria Falls retreat. The retreat comprised huge allowances and feasting, which the MDC-A opposition legislators could not resist.

Clearly, Mr Speaker Sir, that is hypocrisy for MDC-A MPs to only attend National Budget events that carry rich pickings, and conveniently fail to attend events where they do not get monetary rewards or incentives.

One question that begs to be asked is whether the MPs would have boycotted the National Budget statement had Prof Ncube chosen to table it in Victoria Falls or any other far flung place, where rich pickings would await them? It is unfortunate that the opposition legislators do not seem to see that they are hiding behind a finger.

Any discerning person can now see their hypocrisy.

Be that as it may, Mr Speaker Sir, there is need to come up with strong punitive measures to rein in such errant behaviour. The same applies to their decision to refuse to recognise President Mnangagwa. Surprising is that during question and answer sessions, the same MPs are keen to recognise the Government ministers appointed by President Mnangagwa.

Mr Speaker Sir, the MDC-A MPs are eager to direct their questions during Wednesday's question time to Government ministers and deputies, people who were appointed by the President they want us to believe they do not recognise. The situation is the same when they dutifully accept to take delivery of Parliamentary vehicles.

The question is whether it is prudent for them to accept vehicles signed for by a President they claim not to recognise. And indeed, they have since taken delivery of the Parliamentary vehicles and enjoy fuel coupons whose release is signed for by President Mnangagwa.

The opposition legislators are also equally keen to debate on Bills that again will ultimately be signed into law by the same President they claim not to recognise. What hypocrisy and duplicity and high level of insincerity!

Mr Speaker Sir, while we are aware that the SROC is seized with the issue that has since threatened to derail Parliamentary proceedings, decisive action ought to be taken to end the circus. If nothing is done, their actions would undermine the integrity of Parliament.

Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa, despite his other weaknesses, has condemned the behaviour of the MDC-A lawmakers as childish and retrogressive.

Mr Mliswa has failed to see wisdom in the antics by the MDC-A and indicated that failing to recognise the Head of State and Government was devoid of logic.

Mr Speaker Sir, the earlier decisive action is taken the better for the smooth running of the country's Parliament.

The time of making threats, Mr Speaker Sir, is over. Decisive and punitive action is the only way to go otherwise there is risk that the integrity of the august House will be undermined by opposition lawmakers.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

5 mins ago | 12 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

30 mins ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

56 mins ago | 142 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

60 mins ago | 1069 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 54 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 168 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 97 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 194 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 217 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Roller meal price to fall

1 hr ago | 65 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1595 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2829 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7535 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days