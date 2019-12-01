Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

ZANU-PF Bulawayo South legislator Raj Modi has started living up to his promise to deliver bulk borehole water to residents of Bulawayo following a decision by the city council to increase water shedding to 96 hours a week.

The bulk water is being delivered using a 22 000 litre water tanker.

On Thursday, the water was delivered to residents of Sizinda.

"As a resident of Bulawayo, I am not a stranger to supporting our communities and responding to emergency operations whether it's food aid, medical care or water delivery mission. I am a member of the community, my businesses are thriving because of Bulawayo residents.

"Lest we forget I am also a Member of Parliament voted for by residents of Bulawayo South Constituency so it is my duty to take care of them. My constituency cannot go without water for 96 hours and I watch and do nothing about it. Lack of water can lead to an outbreak of diseases and we don't want that," said Modi.

He said the bulk water will be delivered for free to residents of Bulawayo South.

Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said residents who want water delivered to their areas should call his manager Stanford Mazura on 0772 939 896.

BCC last week announced a review of its water shedding programme from 72 to 96 hours with effect from Monday.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the programme was reviewed in a bid to stabilise the reservoirs and prevent them from depleting further.

 "It is further being implemented in a bid to raise the raw water reservoir level to a comfortable buffer level of 5,5 metres. The current level of 0,76 metres (14 percent) is not safe for the city given the high demand being experienced," said Mr Dube.

Source - chronicle
