Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is facing one of the most serious food crisis in its history. The MDC is concerned at the lack of government response to the hunger that is befalling the nation as it continues to skirt around the problem, giving little information to the people and hoping that donor agencies and bilateral partners will fill the gap.

The recent UN special rapporteur, referred to the crisis, hinting that some 5.5 million rural people will require food aid soon, on an escalating basis. However, for the first time ever, a huge 2.2 million people will require food assistance in the urban areas.

The Party believes this figure will bloom chiefly due to unemployment and further erosion of spending power coupled by a collapsing health sector.

Maize production was reduced by 54% due to El Nino induced drought that has left the country with a huge food deficit. The current stock holdings are approximately 100 000 tones, which translate to below ONE month's supply of 120 000 tones. Sadly Zimbabwe is five months short of the next crop harvest.

Recent imports from Tanzania and the Republic of South Africa are a drop in the ocean when compared to national demand while the only meaningful import of 45 000 tonnes from the Americas is yet to dock in Maputo probably some three to four weeks to come.

The MDC notes that the Mnangagwa government is unable to source the required funding to pull the nation from the looming catastrophe and has had to depend on the very little raised by bi lateral partners of the targeted USD 300 million.

The party further notes that government's recent removal of 30% grain subsidies has further complicated the already dire situation and has resultantly led to massive increases in the cost of basic commodities.

The party urges Mr. Mnangagwa's administration to ensure that the 30% subsidy is reinstated to cushion the rural and urban poor who largely depend on maize and wheat products.

While the MDC is aware of the hardships being faced by both millers and grain producers, we believes that life is sacrosanct and therefore cannot sacrifice life at the expense of profiteering.

Hunger and starvation knows no political party, race or creed. We therefore call for fair distribution of all social grants of food and agricultural inputs

In Summary we urge the Mnangagwa regime to:

1.Reinstate the 30% subsidies on basics.

2.Ensure that the retail price of all basics reflects the reinstatement of the subsidies

3.Urge Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to complete the current forensic audit as a matter of urgency, and avail the findings to both donors and the public.

4.Ensure that food distribution is non-partisan.

The MDC is concerned with the fast unfolding crisis in the beef and dairy industry as cattle food costs and supplements are now out of the reach of most farmers. The increase in costs is a death knell on this industry which heavily relies on the local market.

Rusty Markhan
Secretary for Lands and Agriculture
Movement For Democratic Change


Source - Rusty Markhan
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

2 die in city bus accident

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

12 land barons arrested

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

The guilty are always afraid

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

5 hrs ago | 1497 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

5 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

6 hrs ago | 1552 Views

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

7 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

7 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

7 hrs ago | 2266 Views

How General Chiwenga disarmed policemen at Harare airport

8 hrs ago | 7111 Views

Chiwenga gives wife until November 6 to vacate Borrowdale home

8 hrs ago | 3618 Views

Mnangagwa cannot run for third term without a referendum

8 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

8 hrs ago | 2088 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

9 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

9 hrs ago | 7315 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

9 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

9 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

9 hrs ago | 898 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

9 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

9 hrs ago | 734 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

9 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

9 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

10 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bosso parade trophy

10 hrs ago | 532 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

10 hrs ago | 534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days