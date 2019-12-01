Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

Opinion / Columnist

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the second phase of the Varun Beverages manufacturing plant this afternoon.The second phase was completed at a cost of US$20 million.The company manufactures Pepsi drink among other beverages.

Source - the herald

