Opinion / Columnist
2 die in city bus accident
1 hr ago | Views
Speeding bus overturned at corner Robert Mugabe and Chiremba Road in Harare this morning killing 2 people on the spot.
Forty-eight others survived with different degrees of injuries and were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.
Witnesses say the Abdul & Sons Tours coach from Epworth failed to stop at a rail crossing resulting in the speeding bus failing to negotiate a sharp curve at the intersection of Robert Mugabe and Chiremba roads leading to a collision with another bus before overturning.
Witnesses say the Abdul & Sons Tours coach from Epworth failed to stop at a rail crossing resulting in the speeding bus failing to negotiate a sharp curve at the intersection of Robert Mugabe and Chiremba roads leading to a collision with another bus before overturning.
Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.