Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

25 secs ago | Views
The main objective of the MDC party led by the late Dr Morgan Tsvangirai in 1999 at its formation was to dislodge Zanu Pf from power.

The fact that Zanu Pf has been in power since 1980 is not reflective of their support ,far from it. They have been the architect of Zimbabwe,s woes no matter how they lie to their village supporters that its sanctions that have brought Zimbabwe to its knees .

Factional fights in Zanu Pf have dominated the ruling Party since the days the late dictator Mugabe started angling ways for Grace "Gucci"to rise in Zanu Pf at expense of stalwarts in the party. This has been one of the greatest detrimental effects as energy was now used in these fights while the economy glided without a captain.

These factional fights had nothing to do with the ordinary man in the street. It is more of ethnicity rise of one tribe over another .The Karangas would rather suffer as long as one of theirs is in power , similarly Zezurus enjoyed Mugabe at the helm while they sank deeper and deeper into abject poverty.

Kasukuwere, Mai Mujuru, and all those past and present Zanu Pf members with the ruling Party DNA embedded in them will NEVER turn around the economy of Zimbabwe.They will come with words that belie their Zanu pf identity of not caring for people they purport to care for.

lt is all about power .Period .They need power to protect assets acquired in years of plunder because they were part of the gravy train.

When Kasukuwere and Matemadanda trade jibes its all circus at play .What will Kasukuwere change in the event he gets into power ?

Munangagwa came with promises now he is flying from one country to another just like his predecessor,accumulating flying hours like he is a pilot.

We should ask ourselves why is it these people suddenly have promises when they have been expelled or in the wilderness.ls it the gravy train they miss?

Anyone who believes Zanu Pf will turn around fortunes of Zimbabwe can as well believe the Sun will sink in the East.

This is no time for circus. Zimbabwe deserves better than these clowns.

Source - A Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

9 mins ago | 18 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

31 mins ago | 24 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

56 mins ago | 213 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

1 hr ago | 143 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 158 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

19 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

19 hrs ago | 5095 Views

2 die in city bus accident

19 hrs ago | 2817 Views

12 land barons arrested

19 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

19 hrs ago | 2918 Views

The guilty are always afraid

19 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

19 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

19 hrs ago | 3017 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

19 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

20 hrs ago | 1483 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

20 hrs ago | 4853 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

22 hrs ago | 2536 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

22 hrs ago | 5201 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

23 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

23 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

23 hrs ago | 1890 Views

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

24 hrs ago | 4884 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

24 hrs ago | 597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days