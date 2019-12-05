Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We want 'Samson' back in our butcheries

Some unscrupulous meat outlets countrywide especially beef are selling meat from carcasses of disease stricken cattle.

Others are retailing beef from stolen beasts resulting in some unfortunate consumers ending up with mental derangement and speaking to self after offended cattle owners cast evil spells. Cattle rustling has become endemic with some farmers losing the whole span.

We used to have meat inspectors in the country, what happened to them? Are they still visiting butcheries and inspecting the meat to protect the innocent public from exposure to diseases.

Years gone people would boast about a son-in-law who brought them stamped beef (nyama yemabhii) from urban butcheries. What happened to stamped beef? The issue of quality seem to matter no more, are we serious about public health issues?

In rural areas 'fallen' cows are quickly skinned and sold as budget meat at consumer-friendly prices. Now we also hear of some meat sellers using obnoxious chemicals in their butcheries to enhance eye-catching colour and improve fridge or shelf life.

Authorities must protect consumers from such uncouth butchers who have taken the public for granted.

Backyard hot meals eateries must be visited by health inspectors for hygiene and quality checks. Meat road blocks are needed to curb cattle rustling.

We need 'Samson' back (Nyama inotaura yega).

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.

Thomas Tondo Murisa
