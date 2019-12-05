Still waiting for the rains

Opinion / Columnist

Old man Jaricha craned his head looking up to the skies as if looking for answers, we are into the second week of December and still no rains.Tobacco seedlings are still in nursery beds, well overdue for planting. Waiting for the rain needs the patience of the biblical Job and that great hope of believers.The fields are dry and very thirsty, discouragingly, water bodies are receding fast. Only two boreholes are still functioning with the rest having dried up.The heat is not relenting as the scotching sun continues to 'burn' the land. Is God punishing us, if so why? At the only beer hall at Chinehasha Business Centre the subject of discussion is the same, why are the rains late.What happened to the traditional rain making ceremonies where the white haired elderly villagers would and sing and dance as if possessed, calling on Heavens to open up? Calabashes of potent grain brew would be passed from one person to the other as if it was some kind of sport.Why are the churches quiet? Let's join hands and pray for the rains. Mazowe North Constituency needs rains now, plenty rains.Tillage is behind schedule and the farmers are now anxious and restless. Have we disturbed the ecosystem, what should be done to correct the situation?Our tobacco, our gardens and livestock are distressed. May those in the know help with answers.Mr Jaricha needs answers, when will the rains come?Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.