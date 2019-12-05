Latest News Editor's Choice


The culture of reading is dying a little each day

The standard of both spoken and written English in most rural high schools is very disappointing if not atrocious. Remember its the business language in Zimbabwe. Its not that English teachers are not doing their work but practice and zeal on part of the students is lagging behind.

At some boarding schools authorities have made it mandatory for students to speak English only when within school premises, this seem to be what the doctor ordered since most students from these schools are very fluent in English.

In towns and cities its trending and quite in vogue for youths to converse in English and of course with a blend of ghetto parlance. I think the 'English only' policy would go a long way in improving English proficiency in rural schools.

In deed it may seem a hard nut to crack but eventually both parents and learners will appreciate the 'inconvenience' since the results can be 'heard' and seen. Some not so keen students may 'play dumb and deaf' at first but as time ticks on they will get aboard and speak English like English.

When you listen to some students speak English now its sort of 'Shonglish' or some cult members speaking in tongues.

Of course there are some who speak very good English but the majority have taken the back seat.

Further more, the culture of reading is dying. Let's encourage our children to read, you will never regret the effort.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chiweshe.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
