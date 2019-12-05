Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

Opinion / Columnist

So there's a new political party in town. Not sure though if it's Peoples Party or People's Party. In this season of the people, we have the first #PartyYabantu . Meanwhile the "PP" abbreviation has an unmistakable ring of Pee Pee! pic.twitter.com/7zuLKESs3f

Source - Byo24News

