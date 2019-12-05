Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

2 mins ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo is over the moon with the formation of yet another new political party.

It is not clear who the leaders of the movement are.

Said Prof Moyo, "So there's a new political party in town. Not sure though if it's Peoples Party or People's Party. In this season of the people, we have the first #PartyYabantu. Meanwhile the "PP" abbreviation has an unmistakable ring of Pee Pee!."





Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No one has monopoly of civilization

3 mins ago | 3 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Jonathan Moyo describes #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic?

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Still waiting for the rains

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Good Corporate Governance the solution to Zimbabwe's sporting challenge

8 mins ago | 3 Views

We want 'Samson' back in our butcheries

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Namibia to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership

34 mins ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

2 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

2 hrs ago | 1249 Views

NetOne sues thieving employee

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

3 hrs ago | 20 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days