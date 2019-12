Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

Opinion / Columnist

So there's a new political party in town. Not sure though if it's Peoples Party or People's Party. In this season of the people, we have the first #PartyYabantu. Meanwhile the "PP" abbreviation has an unmistakable ring of Pee Pee! pic.twitter.com/7zuLKESs3f — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 7, 2019

Professor Jonathan Moyo is over the moon with the formation of yet another new political party.It is not clear who the leaders of the movement are.Said Prof Moyo, "So there's a new political party in town. Not sure though if it's Peoples Party or People's Party. In this season of the people, we have the first #PartyYabantu . Meanwhile the "PP" abbreviation has an unmistakable ring of Pee Pee!."