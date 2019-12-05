The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

Opinion / Columnist

Today GutaRaMwari congregates around the world gathered in their respective prayer halls in remembrance of what happened on the 6th of December 2003.he year 2003 was the last year God was man amongst man on earth. Only a few knew and understood that such a day would come. However for most congregates they honestly did not see it coming.A congregate remembers the 7th of December 2003 as the day he heard the news while in the Soweto prayer hall. The announcement was made by Evangelist Noah Zulu. He said " Those from outside GutaRaMwari used to ridicule us and say we worship a human being. We are now the same like them for now God works in spirit" . It didn't register immediately to everyone what he meant about that and when it did many congregates were seized by Spirits and started running around at amazing speeds and making incoherent sounds.Another congregate who was in Bulawayo on the 7th of December 2003 says on that day the secretary General Evangelist B.B Chamoto was the one who brought the news of what had happened to the congregates. Women openly wailed on hearing the news.However now looking back God had been preparing the congregation for this moment. In the olden God used to heal by hand Himself but as time went on the task was give to the holy messengers. On the second of September 1998 while in Godlwayo God gave a lesson that "When it rains those who are clever build dams so they can have water when the rain has stopped" He then explained that by dams He meant the holy messengers so that when the holy body is no longer being used then the holy power shall still continue working. Indeed we were blessed to have actually had this opportunity to meet face to face with God.