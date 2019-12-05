Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

Opinion / Columnist

THE Supreme Court has ordered Prosecutor General (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi to pay the costs in a case involving former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo, saying he had burdened the court after appealing against the temporary release of his passport.According to the Daily News, Hodzi had contested a decision by the court which released the passport to facilitate Chombo's travel abroad for cancer treatment.Supreme Court judge Tendai Uchena made the ruling after noting that Hodzi's appeal was fatally defective and pointless because Chombo had travelled and returned on time before.Chombo is facing a number of corruption charges emanating from his time as Local Government minister.