Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

1 hr ago | Views
MANICALAND Senator Douglas Mwonzora has called on government to stop funding terror gangs that torment the electorate.

Mwonzora said this in the Senate during debate on the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Bill which was brought before Parliament by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi where he pointed out that he suspected that the Bill was being crafted to deal with a shadowy Zanu-PF political outfit called G40.

G40 was very active during former leader, the late President Robert Mugabe's time and had rivalry with the Lacoste faction allegedly fronted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The law seeks to curb corruption by demanding clarification on unexplained wealth and targets terrorism financing.

It was first crafted last year through the Presidential Powers provision, but the country's laws stipulate that once regulations are crafted through Presidential Powers they must be brought before Parliament for crafting within six months.

"I do agree that there must be curbing to the funding of terrorism, but terrorism must be defined because what happens to the funding of the militia by politicians? This is not covered in this law," Mwonzora said.
Ad by Valueimpression

"In other words and like what happened in 2008 where organised gangs were sent on payment to terrorise people: That kind of terrorism is not covered by this law," he said.

In 2008 there was a campaign of violence and repression in Zimbabwe, aimed at destroying the opposition and ensuring that the late Robert Mugabe retained the presidency in elections runoff.

Zanu-PF activists reportedly tortured "sell outs" particularly in areas considered its strongholds that had voted for the MDC in the parliamentary and first-round presidential elections, through an exercise dubbed "Operation Makavhoterapapi? (Where Did You Put Your Vote?)"

Mwonzora said he suspected that the law was being crafted with certain people in mind, for example, due to factionalism in political parties in Zimbabwe.

"There is always something wrong in making a law with a group of people in mind; a group of internal party opponents or former party opponents. At one point in time, we made a law when we were debating the Constitution. We were very clear that when we talked about the President, it was a man called Robert Mugabe.

"The wrongness of that is apparent when that person is not there. I want to appeal to my learned colleagues, who are in Zanu-PF, and say that we do know for certain that there are internal dynamics. We do know that there is an outfit called G40. We do not have to like it, I do not like it, but we do know that it exists. But making a law apparently targeting that group is wrong," he said.

But Ziyambi dismissed Mwonzora's fears that terrorist financing could mean financing of political terrorists.

"The fears of Mwonzora are not founded and this is a very good and progressive law that will allow us to deal with corruption and ensure that we will be recognised as a Senate that passed a law that helps this country in the fight against corruption," Ziyambi said.

He said the aim of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Bill was to curb corruption by acts of extortion, fraud, theft, tax evasion, robbery, hoarding of huge amounts of cash and property which the owners do not utilise themselves.

"Homes become unaffordable because of them, capital that should be channeled through banks and other lending institutions is wasted and made unavailable for loans to buy houses or to start business or to employ persons gainfully," Ziyambi said.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

18 mins ago | 137 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

1 hr ago | 201 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

2 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Aids battle far from over

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

MDC councillors walk out of govt meeting

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

RBZ rejects TBs bids

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF must reform or allow the country to move forward

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mugodhi Apostolic sect faces fresh divisions

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

US$10k fraud in house deal

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Plenty forex for exporters

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bosso stars target top 4 finish

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Horror crash on road to Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo gains flights momentum

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Exclusive Prospecting Orders must be banned'

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Woman raped by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Reckless driver in court

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Indian billionaire eyes Zimbabwe prime agric land

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Delta confirms PSL sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Subsidised roller meal hits supermarket shelves

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Smuggled drugs flood Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Uproar over National Foods Limited

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

15 hrs ago | 5582 Views

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

17 hrs ago | 6139 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 9295 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

17 hrs ago | 5496 Views

Open letter to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 3627 Views

Moyo is Zimbabwe's most common surname

18 hrs ago | 3923 Views

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

19 hrs ago | 14922 Views

No one has monopoly of civilization

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

19 hrs ago | 1502 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days