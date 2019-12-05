Statement on commemoration of Human Rights Day

Opinion / Columnist

As we come to the end of our 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) joins the world in commemorating the International Human Rights Day.The theme of the 2019 International Human Rights Day, Youth Standing Up for Human Rights resonates well with our 2019 – 2023 strategic thrust which calls for a well-trained, mentored and nurtured young people with life skills in Manicaland Province. The 2019 – 2023 strategic thrust is buttressed by our programming and implementation that places young people at the centre of community development initiatives as we strongly believe that they are the drivers and agents of transformation and social change.We call upon policy makers and community stakeholders to provide a conducive environment in which young people can enjoy their inalienable human rights. From our programming, we have realised that young people play an integral part in advancing social justice, democracy and peace in local communities. Despite the young people's passion for human rights, their contribution has been undermined by our political leadership who view young people as political cannon fodder and spectator partners for the full realisation of a human rights culture in Zimbabwe.The upholding of human rights in Zimbabwe has become a challenge, with human rights abuses increasing at an alarming rate. This has exposed young people to serious challenges which limit their freedoms of assembly and expression. Having realised that they are growing up in a context marked by serious human rights violations, pervasive poverty and weak social controls, the young people have been exposed to a vampire world yet with little coping mechanisms to advance the principles of human rights in local communities.PYCD is closely working with young people to socialise them to value human rights based approaches as a solution that brings about social cohesion, good health, political tolerance and economic growth.