'Need revolution, nor reforms, to remove Zanu PF' says J Moyo - Zanu PF mob psychosis

Opinion / Columnist

I readily confess that I was one of the people who held Professor Jonathan Moyo in high regard as a brilliant intellectual with impeccable moral ethics. That was in the late 1980s and early 1990s; when he was a lecturer at UZ.The late Robert Mugabe was a corrupt, incompetent, control freak and murderous dictator; it sickened me that anyone with half a brain would ever work for such a tyrant. Moyo join Mugabe's government and became the tyrant's answer to Adolf Hitler's Paul Joseph Goebbels.In 2014, in a moment of uncontrolled anger and exasperation, Mugabe called Professor Moyo "a weasel, devil incarnate who was destroying Zanu PF from within". Still the tyrant could not fire his chief propagandist and strategist; there is no doubt the weasel had the tyrant by the family jewels!In the November 2017 military coup that ousted Mugabe ending his 37 years of corrupt and murderous reign of terror; Professor Moyo was one of Mugabe's ministers the coup plotters wanted killed. Moyo escaped and has been live in exile in Kenya.People had hoped that Professor Moyo would use his time in hiding for thoughtful reflection and soul searching. Sadly, that has not happen judging from the foolish tweets from him!"I know comprehension maybe a challenge. Still the statement is a fact: ZANU PF will never reform itself out of power. And because ZANU PF is JOC (Joint Operation Command), the statement is not a joke. That's why dealing with Zanu PF requires not reforms, but a revolution!" Twittered Professor Moyo!Rubbish!Yes, Zanu PF will never reforms itself out of power and it is true that the party relies on JOC (junta comprising the top brass in the Police, Army, CIO and Prison Services plus a select few from the ruling party) to remain in power. What is rubbish is the suggestion that the country needs another revolution to remove Zanu PF from office.Remember Zanu PF itself is the product of the revolution to end white colonial rule. All that was accomplished was remove colonial oppressors but only to replace them with indigenous black oppressors who, in addition, have turned out to be corrupt and incompetent to boot. There is every reason to believe another revolution will not do any better.No one with half a brain would expect Zanu PF thugs to reform themselves our of power especially now that they are all punch drunk and addicted to absolute power, have so much loot to protect and have so many skeletons to keep under wraps!Of all people Professor Moyo knows that the Zanu PF dictatorship would have ended if Morgan Tsvangirai and his fellow MDC village idiots had implemented the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. He was the one sitting to the then Minister of Justice, Patrick Chinamasa, in June 2013 when latter boasted that MDC had failed to submit even one proposed reforms in five years. He understood the full import of that statement!"There is a very primitive narrative and mob psychology in Zanu PF that says we will not reform ourselves out of power, they are not worried about getting back into the Commonwealth or serious reengagement." added Walter Mzembi, another former Mugabe minister now living in exile in SA.This is more like Zanu PF mob psychosis!When Mnangagwa and his JOC thugs staged the November 2017 military coup, they dubbed it "Operation restore legacy!" To those who did not know what this legacy was, Mnangagwa answered that in his first speech after Mugabe resigned."Zanu PF ichatonga! Igotonga! Imi muchingohukura! Nokuhukura!" (Zanu PF will rule! And rule! Whilst you (calling for democratic reforms) bark! And bark!) Mnangagwa announced to the thunderous applause from Zanu PF members!It is all about absolute power, for Zanu PF; nothing else matters. The regime has ridden roughshod over the people denying them their freedoms and rights, including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country and not even the right to life!Mnangagwa and company went on to consolidate their November coup strangle hold on absolute power by blatantly rigging the 2018 elections.Mnangagwa and company's legacy would have crashed there and then if it the corrupt and incompetent MDC sell-outs had heeded the warning and not participated in the flawed and illegal elections until reforms were implemented. By participating the opposition gave the rigged elections some modicum of credibility.The majority in international community including the Commonwealth condemned the elections as a farce regardless of the discredited opposition's participating.By failing to end the scourge of corruption, to hold free and fair elections, etc. Mnangagwa has confirmed that Zimbabwe is still a pariah state. His much publicised mantra, "Zimbabwe is open for business!" has failed to attract any investors because it is notoriously difficult to do business in a pariah state.As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state there will be no meaningful economic recovery. The country's economic meltdown has forced unemployment to soar to 90%, WB reported that 34% of our people now live in extreme poverty, the country hospitals have all but closed, etc., etc.This is economically unjustified since Zimbabwe is a rich country and the economic meltdown is a man-made problem, decades of bad governance. This is socially, politically and morally unsustainable.Like it or not Zanu PF's iron grip on power is slipping because of the twin pressure of the economic meltdown and a nation sick and tired of rigged elections. The only reason why Mnangagwa and company have failed to see the writing on the wall that change is coming upon us is because their minds is a fog. Comprehension is a challenge when you are drunk, this will not stop change coming.Whilst the nation has remained peaceful this long in the hope the fog will clear; time is running out, the possibility of a violent revolution now loom large. A bullet in the head is known to clear even the thickest of fogs or be it that many innocent people suffer and die too!No individual or group can ever hold a nation to ransom for long; Zanu PF has held this nation to ransom for four decades. Enough is enough!