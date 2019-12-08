Mnangagwa to remain Zanu-PF leader after the conference

Opinion / Columnist

1. Location

2. Planning

While Social Media IS Abuzz with the excitement of the conference everyone's still talking about it. And for good reason. In fact, several good reasons. The 18th National Conference of ZANU PF and the second to be presided over by Emerson Mnangagwa has departed from many conferences ever held by ZANU PF. This years conference is probably the finest conference of any kind ever attended". It's a sentiment that's since been echoed by many others.To show the maturity of the president of Zimbabwe the conference did not stop the business of the government. Parliament has been sitting as usual until the MDC MPs requested an adjournment so that they could enjoy ZANU PF conference from Terraces. The parliament continues sitting and making serious decisions of running the country. Even the sitting of the Politburo and the Central Committee did not disturb parliament sitting. ED personally instructed the ZANU PF MPs who had attended the Central Committee meeting to go to parliament. Such political maturity of placing the country above party was never witnessed before. Mnangagwa has shown that he is not blinded by the party politics.Gone are those days which saw closure of schools to accommodate conferences. Zimbabwe has indeed leaped in the next stage of political intelligence.Despite the genius planning this years Conference stands to be the best because of the venue and locationGoromonzi There's really not much more you have to say. Who doesn't want to go to a beautiful district of Goromonzi under the chief called Witness ruling the beautiful land that lies a stone throw away from the capital city. Even Angels might have gazed as they flew past the God's land of Goromonzi in Mashonaland East. Many of the conference attendees will decide to stick around for a few extra days, and there is certainly no shortage of things to do. From the sunshine and friendly people visitors will be able to get the most of their experience in a number of ways.In addition to the city itself, though, the actual location of the conference Goromonzi high school will not have been a better venue without considering that it is one of the schools which is a pride of the nation. If you have not gone to any school in Goromonzi you have not gone to school simple. The conference venue is the perfect size, the Wifi is fast, the food is great and the comrades are extremely helpful and full of comradeship. To top it off, the hotels are right next door to Villages and a short drive to some of Harare's most renowned attractions, including the Harare Museum and the Botanic gardens.Most conference goers have experienced at least one event where the organizers have inundated you with emails and visits requesting for money. But this was never the case in this conference.Still, the begging and the emails were just the tip of the iceberg. After all, this is one of the largest well organised party conferences in the world, so the expectations from attendees for a significant social presence were pretty high.the organizers of the conference have everyone covered. With everything from a thorough breakdown of each speaker session to threads, groups and conference-specific hashtags that will attendees to keep in touch before, during and after the event, the guests will always know exactly what is happening, and where.It's always a privilege to hear from the party leadership.Provincial leaders are all on hand to tell their stories, share their expertise and mingle with delegates.From networking tips to strategic engagement to social optimization across each of the major platforms, the sessions will range from the amusing (singing and taking selfies) to the highly informative. It is a great mix of people and topics, and everyone will go away with actionable tactics, tools and ideas that will propel their provinces and nation at large now, and in the years to come.The Content & InformationWith such an impressive group of speakers, it is clear by the end of the day on Friday that the economy is the highlight of the event.With so many of the leading and hard working leaders on hand, this conference will be a truly unique event.The vast majority of attendees come into the conference knowing quite a bit about the state of the party and it's safe to say everyone will leave knowing quite a bit more. The sessions will be engaging, entertaining and informative, and the ability to choose from a variety of different tracks and topics tailored to specific needs will be perfect. Its something that can be a challenge to do effectively for even the most skilled organizer, and at the conference they will nail it.Online EngagementBeing that Social Media is a large, and fast growing platform online engagement is a clear priority.Apart from Twitter, the organizers are doing fantastic job facilitating discussions across other channels too, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Each format will give users a different venue to share their thoughts about the conference, engage with new followers and create valuable long-term contacts.Despite the economic problems ZANU PF has once again succeeded in holding a well planned conference.Unlike the rumours being peddled around this conference is not an elective conference. No one will be elected removed or fired. The wishful thinking of the detractors will not divide the party. ZANU PF is not rules by gossip or rumour.Welcome to GoromonziVazet2000@yahoo.co.uk