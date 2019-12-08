Latest News Editor's Choice


Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwe Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko, is another good example of how Matabeles in Zimbabwe are ill- treated and have to suffer to get what is rightfully theirs. For being an unwanted Ndebele, he is made to struggle to get his pension from the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe.

Out of many people who were ousted from government either through a 2017 military coup or Zanupf factional fights including Mugabe and Joyce Mujuru, Mphoko has been singled out on tribal basis to be punished.

He has to pay large sums of money to law firms and attend courts because the Shona supremacists would be happy to see him fall down and die from heart attack before he receives the pension which he is rightfully supposed to get according the Zimbabwe constitution.

Matabeles who hold lofty positions in the government of Zimbabwe or main opposition are humiliated more than any other Ndebele. Take for example Joshua Nkomo's political persecution and humiliation in the 1980s when he was called names like "tumbuhuru", "father of dissidents" and forced told to go and die in exile. Sadly and painfully, this happened after he had successfully led the war for Zimbabwe independence. That is how tribalists thanked him.

Gibson Sibanda and Welshman Ncube who in 2005, were labelled "dissidents" and stoned out of Harare by MDC T Shona youths sent by Tsvangirai. Paul Siwela who was arrested for advocating for the restoration of Matabeleland statehood, charged with treason, kept in solitary confinement in leg irons 24\7 and finally managed to skip the country to escape assassination by the Zimbabwe government. Thokozani Khupe, President of MDC T who was saved by the rain last year when MDC Alliance tribalistic youth, sent by Nelson Chamisa, wanted to burn her inside a thatched hut in Buhera at Tsvangirai's funeral. She was told point blank that Ndebeles will never rule Zimbabwe and that she was a "dissident" and must go back to Matabeleland.

These records are not lying they show extreme tribal hatred by Shona supremacist in the ruling party Zanupf and main opposition party MDC Alliance. This unprovoked  hate for Matabeles started as early as1980 when Zimbabwe came into being and continues up to date without any signs of coming to an end. Between 1980 and 1987 over 40 000 Matabele civilians were murdered in cold blood in a genocide that was aimed at wiping out all Matabeles. Tribal hatred of this magnitude brews a genocide. Can Matabeles afford to wait for another genocide to happen in order to act?

President Mugabe who was ousted together with Mphoko was quickly sorted out and the government of Zimbabwe even wanted to bury him at Heroes Acre because he was Shona. Two years after the military coup, Mphoko is yet to receive his pension . He is being sent from pillar to post and made to pay thousands of dollars to law firms to represent him in his case with tribal Zimbabwe government which does not want to pay him based on ethnicity grounds.

So Kembo Mohadi, Welshman Ncube and others are current Shona supremacist darlings? We hate to remind you this, to Shona supremacist, you are only as good as your last supper performance. Like many other Matabeles who occupied those third best and most inferior positions in the presidium before you, you are not immune to denigration and humiliation. We hold our breath waiting for the day you will be dropped like bags of potatoes.

To all Matabeles, if your leaders are politically persecuted, humiliated and even killed for 30 long years by one group of tribalists,  that is a middle finger being  shown to you. Your leaders are like your parents. If some idiot is abusing your parents for a lengthy period it means he/she dislikes both you and your parents. You do not need to be told to take action. Act or watch your parents being abused right before your own eyes. Who is next? It will be none other than yourself.

Let us unite behind MLO and fight for the restoration of Matabeleland statehood, for the restoration of our culture, for the restoration of our identity, languages, dignity and pride.

Remember we are not Zimbabweans, we do not want an inch of Zimbabwe. Matabeleland is not Zimbabwe!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube
