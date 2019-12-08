FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa's letter to UK Prime Minister

Opinion / Columnist

13 December, 2019Dear Prime Minister,On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe 1 extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, Right Honourable Prime Minister, on your very emphatic re-election as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.Your re-election to this high office is testimony of the tremendous trust and confidence that the people of the United Kingdom have in you. It is understandable, Right Honourable Prime Minister, that you resume your occupancy of this office as you primarily focus on completing the Brexit process that you commenced earlier on. We in Zimbabwe wish you well on this endeavor.The Government and people of Zimbabwe take this opportunity to express the confidence that your renewed mandate will also enable you to continue to support our re-engagement efforts with both your country and others. I was pleased to receive your Special Envoy on 6 November 2019 and earnestly hope that we have more of this supportive interaction in the very near future.Zimbabwe continues to implement Political, Economic, Legislative and Electoral Reforms designed to open up political space, improve the ease of doing business and facilitate the return of Zimbabwe to the family of the progressive Global Community. It is our fervent hope therefore that these Reforms will also enable your new Government to support Zimbabwe's return to the Commonwealth Organisation.I take this opportunity to wish you, Right Honourable Prime Minister, personal good health and every success in the discharge of your onerous duties.Please accept, Right Honourable Prime Minister, the assurances of my highest consideration.Yours sincerely,Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa