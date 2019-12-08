Zimbabwe Communist Party sends a message to Zimbabweans

Opinion / Columnist

The Zimbabwe Community SA would like to wish the community a happy holiday season and a joyous New Year.We however take note of the numerous road incidences which have taken lives and gave injury to fellow compatriots. We call upon all transport operators to have the best interests of our people at heart and refrain from hazardous conduct on our roads. Transport company owners must not chase profit but give their staff rest so that road incidences as a result of exhaustion are reduced.We take note of, and pass our sincere and warmest thoughts to victims of the bus that caught fire in Fourways, as well as Toyota quantum that crashed in Musina while ferrying children of whom some lost lives. We ask that parents desist from "posting" their children via "omalayitsha" but rather accompany them.Please DO NOT DRINK and DRIVE or WhatsApp. Take adequate rest between trips to arrive safely.We would also call upon the authorities, particularly at ports of entry to be more efficient and fast in processing travellers past the ports of entry to afford them more time with their families. Let our community not be subjected to unnecessary long queues and frustration while processing past points of entry.The end of the year is a time of year for remembrance. We take stock of where we came from, and have a moment to think about where we are going, as we pursue the future with hope. May your new year be all that you hope for, and may it be sprinkled with love and friendship. Happy Holidays!Statement by:Zimbabwe Community South AfricaChairman – Ngqabutho Nicholas MabhenaContact:Spokesperson - Bongani Mazwi MkwananziThe Zimbabwe Community in SA+27 73 984 0241