Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni remains Chief Khayisa

3 hrs ago | Views
The decision by ZANU PF to remove Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni as Chief Khayisa is of no consequence,  neither does it have any effect in as far as the people of Ntabazinduna, myself and the whole of Mthwakazi relate to the Chief.

We have read the joint statement by the Ndiweni Elders and Inkosi's Advisory Council, the Village Headman, Faith Groups, and the Community of Ntabazinduna and we stand by that. We accept their explanation as true and authentic hence with no doubt whatsoever Chief Khayisa remains in office representing and reporting to the above mentioned groups, the King and Mthwakazi at large.

This is not the first time that the people of Matabeleland have been denied by the ZANU PF government their right to follow their culture, norms and tradition. The tribal ZANU PF party denied the people of Matabeleland the opportunity to install our King, but had the guts to allow and even sponsor the installation of a Mambo King.

Today they deny the Khayisa family and the people of Ntabazinduna the right to freely choose their Chief preferring instead to impose their own. That will be vehemently, vigorously and constantly be opposed by all the people of Matabeleland we say Enough is Enough. "Ngeke Sizwe Ngani".

Chief Khayisa remains Chief of Ntabazinduna officially according to Mthwakazi culture, norms and tradition, he shall be reporting to our King Bulelani Khumalo, the people of Ntabazinduna and the greater Mthwakazi nation. You are free to withhold your bribes, or better still give them to your relatives and cronies as usual.

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni is expected to be the guest speaker and leader of the proceedings at Gadade commemorations where King Lobhengula's army fought against White colonialists who at the time were accompanied by 652 Shona batsmen.

We have had enough of this nonsense by the tribal government of Zimbabwe and we cannot take it anymore. Nothing for us without us.

Long Live Chief Khayisa, Long Live the people of Ntabazinduna, Long Live Mthwakazi, Long Live to Mthwakazi Restoration Agenda.

Yours Truly.

Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo.

Source - Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

