The Research by Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey lacks logic and political lie - MLF

Opinion / Columnist

It is a political motivated lie by Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey and Zim Statistics to say Mthwakazi women are less fertile which even lacks logic.Unlike tortoises who lay eggs and leave them to hatch on their on, Mthwakazi people take responsibility of their children from day one a woman is conceives and so with the economic marginalisation that the Mthwakazi is in, it is against Mthwakazi culture that one will have a thousand of children as Shonas will do.Unlike in Mashonaland as well, where a man decides on his on and impose the number of children he wishes to have, on his wife, in Mthwakazi a woman is given the respect of a helper to her man and thus the number of children to have, is discussed and agreed on by both partners which is why Mthwakazi women do not deliver children one year after the other.The findings of the so called research are a lie that seeks to motivate Mthwakazi men into marrying Shona women so as to dilute ubuThwakazi in them. It is total lack of logic to say rural women are more fertile than women in towns. Who doesn't know that contraceptives are rarely known in rural areas? This group must stop peddling lies that are aimed at discrediting Mthwakazi women.