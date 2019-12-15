Opinion / Columnist
'Warn' is President Mnangagwa's Word of the Year.
To warn is to give notice, advice, or intimation to a person or group of people of danger, impending evil, possible harm, or something unfavorable. Since taking office, the President of Zimbabwe has issued warnings at every opportunity he got to address citizens.
President Mnangagwa has warned:
- Illegal cash dealers,
- People who externalized cash,
- Land barons,
- Political demonstrators,
- His wife,
- ZANU PF detractors,
- Retailers,
- Corruption,
- Multiple farm owners,
- Doctors,
- Opposition leaders,
- Corrupt Councillors
The only threat that Mnangagwa followed through was on political demonstrations. All the other warnings stayed that, just warnings. The vices like illegal cash dealings has increased in volume. Mnangagwa's wife has more roles under her belt from the time she was warned not to emulate Grace Mugabe. Corruption has permeated almost every fabric of the Zimbabwean society.
Source - Sam Wezhira
